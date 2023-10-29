Why Exxon and Chevron Doubled Down on Fossil Fuels Makes Sense

Exxon’s $60 billion deal to buy Pioneer and Chevron’s $53 billion deal with Hess send a clear message to investors: The world may be moving toward clean energy, but Big Oil is spending twice as much on fossil fuels. doing.

Certainly, moves by Exxon and Chevron could prove profitable in the near term as fossil-fuel use increases and domestic crude production reaches record levels, but are recent mega-deals too short-sighted?

The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) prediction of oil demand rising to 2030 amid greater adoption of green energy technology, including solar, wind and electric cars, undercuts the justification for increased spending on fossil fuels. The question also arises why cash-rich oil companies are not diversifying into clean energy projects.

That’s because the transition to clean energy is a multi-decade long process and expensive – between persistent inflation, high borrowing costs and ongoing supply chain issues.

“The energy transition is going to happen, but it’s going to be much longer, it’s going to be much harder, and it’s going to be much more expensive,” Wells Fargo senior energy analyst Roger Reed warned on Yahoo Finance Live. “And if you look at that aspect of it, it explains why you would invest in oil and why Exxon would do this transaction.”

Exxon’s merger with Pioneer Natural Resources more than doubles the oil giant’s production in the Permian Basin, a highly sought-after oil field spanning western Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Meanwhile, Chevron’s Hess acquisition will give the company 30% ownership of more than 11 billion barrels equivalent of recoverable resources in Guyana, which Third Bridge’s Peter McNally called a “real prize” and “one of the most significant developments” in the portfolio. ” Said. Non-OPEC oil producing areas.”

Chevron and Exxon both reported third-quarter profits Friday morning, disappointing investors amid weakness in their respective refining and chemical businesses. One of Chevron’s major weaknesses was its overseas business; Securing resources in the Western Hemisphere will help mitigate as well as protect the company from geopolitical risks.

Chevron and Hayes logos are visible in this illustration taken on October 23, 2023. Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration

If the IEA is correct and oil and gas demand is set to peak by 2030, it is important to put the predicted decline into context. Yes, demand in mature markets is expected to decline, but at the same time, the need for oil in emerging and developing economies will increase.

According to the agency’s base case, the world will consume 102 million barrels of oil per day at its peak, falling slightly to 97 million barrels per day by 2050.

Greg Beard, who was Apollo Global Management’s energy chief for more than a decade, told Yahoo Finance that the gradual decline is the result of “the disconnect between the developing and developed world.”

“I would be cautious in predicting a big decline because that’s a very Western view of the world,” Beard said. “Population growth and a growing middle class in emerging markets will drive more oil demand despite increased use of EVs in established economies.”

For shareholders, it all depends on returns, and right now, oil and gas investments are generating higher returns than renewable energy.

And while it might seem like big mergers are the latest example of a massive move away from oil and push back on climate change concerns and clean energy initiatives, Tamar Asner tells Yahoo Finance Live that wasn’t the case, rather, the deals are actually Are “assistant” in. A comprehensive transition to clean energy.

Eisner said, “In the transition to green energy, we will still need oil and natural gas for some time… This basically ensures that those assets will be developed in a way that is clean and low Be in line with production costs.” “By combining companies, they are able to rapidly increase shareholder buybacks and dividends… which the free market can ultimately use to invest in green technologies.”

seana smith Anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Smith on Twitter @SeanaNSmith, Tips on deals, mergers, active positions or anything else? Email [email protected].

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com