Why exit the cloud? 37signals explains

If you haven’t yet, I urge you to read “The Big Cloud Exit FAQ” written by David Heinemeier Hansson of 37Signals. What impressed me was his candor about why the company backed out and his responses to criticism and questions about the decision.

This hit home, given that I’m a cloud expert and architect who has moved some systems from the cloud back to on-premises in search of more cost-effective platforms for running certain applications or holding large amounts of data.

The simple fact is that public cloud platforms are not suitable for certain workloads or data sets that may reside on a more cost-effective platform such as your own servers in your own data center. This is not a attack on cloud computing; This is just reality. The cloud can be expensive, and it is not economically viable for some applications and data types. Furthermore, hardware, including storage and computing, has become much cheaper, as Hanson points out, as I do in my latest book.

Facts don’t care about your bias

The most interesting thing about Hanson’s article is his comment, “To say that the trip was controversial is putting it mildly.” The decision to move their applications and data back to traditional hardware caused a lot of second-guessing and fighting cloud bias.

I face strong criticism whenever I suggest non-cloud platforms, whether I’m speaking at conferences, sitting on panels, or even in meetings when I thought I’m in the company of other professionals. The prejudice against cloud computing that I saw years ago has turned into “give me the cloud or give me death” without considering the need.

I wouldn’t be doing my job as an architect if I wasn’t willing to settle for whatever worked best for the business, despite the idiotic prejudice of some people. Many people don’t see the cocktail parties of the last big cloud conference to understand that simply tossing stuff into the public cloud won’t always lead you to the most optimized use of cash.

Indeed, when applications and data sets are simple or they support a narrow set of services, such as providing a device on demand, the cloud is usually not the right choice. Even if it worked, it would cost too much and provide no additional benefit compared to running workloads and data sets on premises.

More complex deployments that mix hundreds of different types of services, such as AI, data, security, etc., are often worth the investment in the cloud. I will say it again: The cloud is not the right solution for many use cases, and our ability to figure this out now would yield huge benefits.

I hope we see more case studies, like Hanson’s. We have already seen dozens of technology providers that were “born in the cloud” and replacing traditional on-premises infrastructure. Some announced it, but many did not. In all those cases, it wasn’t that the cloud didn’t provide the quality services they needed – it did. It was far more cost effective to consider alternatives.

what 37signals found

37Signals was a significant cloud user with a $3.2 million cloud budget for 2022. The company pledged $600,000 to purchase Dell servers, envisioning significant savings over the next five years.

Of course, there were questions, and Hanson did an excellent job of addressing them one by one in the FAQ, such as the additional costs in terms of humans required to run the on-premises system, how optimization has helped them so far. Advances in the cloud, and how they handled security requirements.

Hanson also pointed out the limited capabilities of cloud-native applications to reduce costs and highlighted the need for a world-class team to address the security concerns the company has. In particular, privacy rules and General Data Protection Regulation compliance were highlighted as reasons for European companies to choose self-owned hardware rather than relying on the cloud. Of course, this isn’t the case for everyone.

Prior to the move, 37Signals made significant efforts to address reliability, performance and cost comparisons. Through financial comparisons and intelligent investments in hardware, the company realized immediate payoffs and positioned itself favorably for future technological achievements. In other words, it’s just as good, it’s cheaper, and they have more direct control, which all returns value to the business.

clouds are not always the answer

Everyone is looking for the same answer, and it doesn’t exist. Your system requirements will dictate which platform you should use – not whatever seems trendy. Sometimes the cloud provides the most value, but not always.

There’s a lot of mythology out there that the cloud is always less expensive, more reliable, and more secure. Sure, you can make that case, and I’ve made that case. The cloud is where most innovation is happening now, and those who live on premises will find that they don’t get as much love as cloud services. That alone could be a reason to move to Badal or stay with him.

The reality is complicated, and the “it depends” answer from consultants, which everyone hates, is often the right one. Each platform requires thinking and planning to ensure you are on the most cost-effective path. enough said.

