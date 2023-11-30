Why Elon Musk's 'F- You' DealBook Moment Wasn't the Worst Part of the Interview

On Wednesday, Elon Musk added fuel to the ongoing fire over his many anti-Semitic comments, leading advertisers to blackmail me by placing ads on his social media site, …Go f— yourself.

But another example of how Musk’s bigotry was able to remain hidden for so long is that his far more damaging comments against advertisers were made just before his statement. And when his “F— you” was reported and shared on social media ad, very few people focused on that particular part of the interview.

Sorkin tried to move on instead of understanding what it was: Musk doubling down on anti-Semitism.

During the sit-down, interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Musk about his post agreeing with an X user’s allegation that the “Jewish community” promotes “hate against whites.” After apparently expressing regret for the post, which led companies like Disney and Netflix to pull advertising from X, Musk effectively changed his stance. He claimed, “Prominent figures in the Jewish community helped finance demonstrations for Hamas in every major city in the West.”

He added: “If you give money generously, without strings attached, to persecuted groups… then unfortunately, some of those persecuted groups want your destruction.”

Unfortunately, Sorkin tried to move on instead of understanding what it was: Musk. to double On anti-Semitism. By doing so, Sorkin demonstrated how much people in the media have failed to properly address Musk’s bigotry.

Musk’s comments were essentially an attempt at a more “acceptable” version of saying that Jews are the funders behind minority groups trying to destroy the Western world. In fact, this is the great replacement conspiracy theory – the same theory he reportedly apologized for supporting. Musk’s latest version is more qualified, and attempts to be more specific, but it is still a conspiracy theory based on the idea that Jews are manipulating world affairs to destroy white civilization.

Musk has basically stated some version of this conspiracy theory for over a year. For example, in September, he said that George Soros was funding an “invasion” of immigrants into European countries. “The Soros organization wants nothing less than the destruction of Western civilization,” he wrote. In fact, it’s easy to find tweet after tweet by Musk spreading versions of this conspiracy theory.

Musk only faced real consequences for his behavior when he responded to a tweet that explicitly mentioned Jews.

What’s worse is that both Islamophobia and anti-Semitism are skyrocketing in the US, Musk also used this moment to spread Islamophobia and claimed that all the protests against the war in Gaza support Hamas.

The fact that all of this was so easily ignored highlights the danger of this moment. The world’s richest man, who owns a major social media company and has the power to direct wars, is spreading the same conspiracy theory that led a man to lead a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue — and others. Killed black people in Buffalo, immigrants in El Paso, and Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Still, Musk faced real consequences for his behavior when he responded to a tweet that explicitly mentioned Jews.

And now, as he confirms his anti-Semitism on stage, livestreamed in front of millions, we see headlines like “Elon Musk apologizes for anti-Semitic tweet but tells advertisers to ‘kill themselves’ ” and “Video: Elon Musk apologizes for supporting anti-Semitic “conspiracy theory.” Most of the interest has been in his abuses, rather than the actual threat he poses to Jews, Muslims, and many others.

At this point in the saga, there is no excuse for these mistakes. Elon Musk’s “apology” was a distraction that didn’t deserve a headline. Here’s what happened: Elon Musk is an anti-Semite and an Islamophobe, and he’s incredibly dangerous. Now it is time that we all treat him the same.

Source: www.msnbc.com