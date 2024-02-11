Why don’t corporate monitors notice when key data items are missing from capital markets datasets?

getty

ISS stopped providing its proxy recommendation data to academics after Covid. Glass Lewis never released his recommendations to academics. It seems that no one in the government world paid attention to this.

Most of you know that I and my co-authors lack datasets related to governance and evaluation for livelihoods. We need relatively comparable data items across time to draw meaningful conclusions regarding the behavior of arbitrageurs in the capital markets. Imagine our surprise when we learn that key data items supplied by such information intermediaries disappear overnight. Scholars in the research community take notice, complain in hushed tones and look for solutions. I wonder whether the usual group of corporate monitors (institutional investors, short sellers, litigators, and regulators) are even aware of these sudden lapses. As a result, no one asks how such omissions hinder the role of academic research in exposing potential wrongdoing in capital markets. Here are two recent examples:

Proxy Voting Firm:

Proxy voting firms, as most of you know, provide recommendations to institutional investors as to how they should vote on individual proxy proposals filed at companies. Institutional investors may not have the resources to analyze thousands of these offerings, especially if they capture the entire stock market through passive index vehicles.

There are essentially two large proxy voting firms, ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services) and Glass Lewis, which reportedly have 97% of the market for such advice. The ISS is reportedly the larger of the two. These consultants are basically monopolies, and Republicans have argued that they operate without much transparency and oversight. The House Financial Services Committee is concerned about their influence on American corporate governance. I became a witness in one such hearing in July 2023.

Voting recommendations on the ISS database:

After the hearing, I wanted to download the proxy recommendation data to verify some hypotheses. I worked closely with my co-writers, Lubo Litov and Dhruv Agarwal. However, we note that ISS has stopped sharing its recommendations on proxy proposal voting since 2018. Other author teams suggest that ISS recommendations were available at the beginning of the pandemic or for the year 2020. Therefore, at some point during the pandemic, these data were removed from the WRDS ISS Voting Analytics (Company Vote Results) US dataset, the platform that most academics use to conduct research. I can reluctantly understand if this was motivated by the need to sell an improved version of the ISS dataset in order to charge us more in fees. However, it does not appear to be sold as a separate product. The timing of the disappearances may or may not coincide with the Republican push on proxy voting.

Perhaps unspoken and more interesting, the ISS used to provide its recommendations in the past at least to academics. Glass Lewis never did. I don’t know what’s worse. Complete radio silence or yanking data that we academics used to get.

This has happened before with analyst names:

Alexander Ljungqvist, Chris Malloy, and Felicia Marston wrote this amazing paper in 2006, where they compared two snapshots of the entire I/B/E/S (Institutional Brokers Estimates System) analyst stock recommendation database, taken in 2002 and 2004, But each covered the same. Time period 1993-2002. They found approximately 20,000 changes of an unusual nature: selective removal of analyst names from historical recommendations (“anonymization”).

To back up a bit and explain, specific analysts issue recommendations about whether to buy or hold a stock. Capital market participants, including institutional investors, are known to pay attention to these recommendations. We need an archival record of who made what recommendation for a particular stock and whether the calls were good or bad. This is why these anonymizations matter because they essentially rewrite history!

Going back to the paper, anonymization becomes widespread and non-random. Bolder recommendations were more likely to be anonymized, as were recommendations from more senior analysts, institutional investor “all-stars” and people who remained in the industry after 2002.

Abnormal stock returns following subsequent undisclosed buy recommendations are significantly lower (by 11.0% per year) than after buy recommendations that remain untouched, suggesting that particularly embarrassing recommendations are most likely to be undisclosed. Analysts whose track record appears brighter due to anonymity experienced more favorable career outcomes over the 2003–2005 period than those whose track record and capabilities reflected.

Guess what happened next? The dataset linking analysts’ names to their recommendations is no longer provided by I/B/E/S. Clever researchers like Kelvin Law at Nanyang Business School discovered a way to reverse engineer some of these anonymous IDs. This is fine, except that the connection between analysts’ names and recommendations should not have been removed from an academic perspective in the interest of transparency and accountability to the investing public.

Why is all this such a big deal?

Apart from academics, who can crunch large datasets? Apart from academics, who has the incentive to write about patterns suggesting opportunistic behavior by capital markets intermediaries? Quants at big banks and hedge funds have training in uncovering this kind of behavior. But they have no incentive to write anything publicly, lest they offend clients or business associates of the fund or bank they work for.

Denying academics access to key data items in data sets that are within the scope of a regulatory or practical debate holds back informed public debate and policy making. As it is, we live in a world where political debates on controversial topics like ESG and proxy advisors play out in an “evidence-free” environment. One could theoretically argue in either direction (e.g., proxy advisors are conflicted/aggressive, or they provide valuable services). But without looking at systemic, large sample data, it is basically impossible to come to any reasonable conclusions. This is especially true in our hyper-polarized environment, where these debates become partisan (Republicans have an incentive to believe that proxy advisors are compromised because their “side” is saying so). Perhaps honest academics are the only ones who have the incentive and capacity to use this disappearing data effectively.

I hope that governance actors and regulators will be aware of the harm done to public discussion when moderators take sensitive data out of academic dissemination.

