Why does your next monitor need a KVM switch?

We may earn commission from the links on this page.

here is one Very The number of monitors on the market, with even more features for you to explore. But while brightness, resolution, and refresh rate are all essential considerations, there’s one monitor feature you should definitely pay attention to the next time you’re in the market for a display: a KVM switch. This switch essentially lets you easily swap between hardware hookups at the click of a button, and even lets you turn one monitor into multiple displays.

If you’re looking to upgrade your desktop and add a new monitor, I highly recommend looking for a monitor with a KVM switch. This can make your life a little easier, as well as declutter your desk. This is how it works.

A KVM switch allows you to share a monitor between multiple systems

The main point of a KVM switch is to improve your productivity by allowing you to use multiple computers with one monitor, mouse, and keyboard. It’s in the name: KVM stands for “keyboard, video, mouse” and when a monitor is equipped with a KVM switch, you can easily swap between multiple devices using it.

You can buy custom KVM switches—our friends at PCMag highlight this fact—but manufacturers are now embedding them directly into their monitors, too.

If you want to see an embedded KVM switch in action, you can check out this video from YouTuber Dave2D, which highlights one of ASUS’s top displays with this feature. In the video, Dave2D shows how he is able to connect both his Windows PC and Mac to the monitor, and easily swap between the two. He can run Mac and Windows PC simultaneously on the same screen at the same time. (So ​​cool.)

A KVM switch works by allowing you to seamlessly move your keyboard and mouse to different devices, making it easy to run multiple systems without having to swap inputs or waste space on multiple displays and lots of peripherals goes.

Recommended Products:

Are you looking for a display with a KVM switch? Here are some monitors we recommend:

A KVM switch can help you with multitasking

As I mentioned above, a KVM switch makes it easy to work on multiple systems at one time. As someone who often spends time working on both Mac and Windows, KVM Switch makes it very easy for me to switch between my two setups. This means I can change what I’m working on without having to move to a different desk, and without maintaining an overly cluttered workspace.

Yes, there is software that makes some of this possible, but generally you will need multiple monitors to run multiple systems at the same time. With a KVM switch, you only need one monitor to run both systems simultaneously.

Great monitor with KVM switch

If you’re in the market for a new monitor, there are some great monitors available with embedded KVM switches.

For starters, the massive 49-inch ASUS monitor highlighted by Dave2D is a great option. However, the ASUS ROG Strix 49 isn’t cheap, and typically lists for $999. However, for that price you get dual QHD 32:9 ultra-wide displays with a 165Hz refresh rate and the dual-input KVM switch that makes it so different.

Another great option is the Gigabyte M32Q 32-inch gaming monitor, which runs at a 165Hz refresh rate and supports HDR400. This monitor also supports dual input with a KVM switch, and typically lists for around $370, depending on the deals you find on Amazon. It’s a solid option, and its low price makes the purchase a little more manageable for most people.

This Acer Nitro 37.5-inch curved gaming monitor is another solid KVM option, though it’s listed at an even higher price than the ASUS Dave2D featured. That $1,299.99 price tag gets you a 37.5-inch curved display with a 2300R curve (maximum viewing distance of 2.3 meters), and QHD+ 3840 x 1600 resolution, support for HDR600, and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Another solid KVM option is the Gigabyte M27Q Pro. This 27-inch gaming monitor supports 1440P resolution and offers 1Ms response time. It usually lists for $329.99, although it can often be found on sale for less than $300 on Amazon and other retailers.

Source: lifehacker.com