The recently launched iPhone 15 Pro Max is selling for a staggering $1199 in the US, but how do prices differ in Europe?

If you are in the Eurozone and you want to buy a top-of-the-range iPhone, it will cost you more than other buyers.

Converted to euros, the price displayed on Apple’s US website starts at €1131.74 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. which went on sale in September,

That’s a price increase of about 9% over last year’s version, but for European consumers, the Americans are definitely getting the bargain.

The price in European stores varies from country to country, but it is usually much higher than in the US. In France, the iPhone 15 Pro Max price starts at €1,479, in Germany it costs €1,449, and in Italy, consumers pay €1,489.

When it comes to Apple’s less expensive phones, you’ll also see a jump in prices. In the US, the basic iPhone 15 sells for the equivalent of €754.18. In Europe, it is priced at €969 in France, €949 in Germany, and €979 in Italy.

But before you book your next holiday to the US, it’s important to look more closely at these numbers.

A major reason for the higher prices is that European figures include VAT, whereas in the US the additional fee is added after purchase.

Tax rates depend on which state you’re in, but they generally sit between 2.9% to 7.25%. If you want to purchase the iPhone 15 Pro Max in Washington, DC, where the sales tax is 6%, you’ll be charged an additional $71.94 (€67.90) at checkout.

To take to Los Angeles, where sales taxes are particularly high, you’ll be charged an additional $113.91 (€107.52).

So, to match those figures, a customer in LA would save €239.74 when buying Apple’s most expensive phone, compared to a customer in France.

And the price difference between the US and EU is not a phenomenon that is exclusive to Apple’s new generation products.

But while it might seem like a good excuse for a vacation, the reality is a little more complicated.

This is because you are legally required to pay customs duties when re-entering the EU with valuable goods.

If you are traveling by plane or ship, you must declare goods worth more than €430, and for other modes of transport, the limit is €300. If you were to fly back to France from the US, the iPhone 15 Pro Max would cost you over €200 due to customs duties. With additional travel costs, this certainly won’t save any money.

So ultimately, the reason for Apple’s high prices isn’t entirely clear, but there’s no way for Europeans to avoid them either.

Addressing the issue in 2016, the company said it sets international product prices based on several factors, such as “currency exchange rates, local import laws, trade practices, taxes and cost of doing business”.

“These factors vary from region to region and over time, such that international prices are not always comparable to US suggested retail prices,” Apple said.

Yet even if Apple is making consumers pay more to cover additional operating fees, it doesn’t detract from the company’s success.

The iPhone accounts for almost a quarter of smartphone sales in the EU, surpassed only by Samsung models.

