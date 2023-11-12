Why does Washington want to treat Apple and Google like big banks?

A Washington watchdog wants to keep an eye on Big Tech the same way it does big banks, which means more scrutiny for popular mobile payment systems run by Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).

A new rule proposed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would require non-bank financial companies that handle more than 5 million transactions per year to follow the same rules as giant lenders already supervised by the CFPB.

That means tighter oversight for popular payment apps like Apple Pay and Alphabet’s Google Pay, which millions of Americans use to transfer money through their phones.

While the CFPB already has the ability to take enforcement actions against the financial arms of tech companies that violate consumer finance laws, this rule will allow the CFPB to investigate companies on a regular basis.

According to the CFPB, the goal is to ensure that these companies comply with unfair, deceptive, and abusive practices as well as privacy protections.

“This rule will put an end to regulatory arbitrage by ensuring large technology companies and other non-bank payments companies are subject to appropriate oversight,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement last Tuesday.

The CFPB proposal starts another battle with an industry that is already the target of a major crackdown across Washington.

Federal agencies have filed an antitrust lawsuit alleging that tech giants META and Google are illegally using their market power to stifle competition.

In September, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 17 state attorneys general also sued Amazon (AMZN), alleging that its flagship online retail store Amazon.com is illegally monopolizing two markets.

‘This is a step in the wrong direction’

But banks are applauding this latest move by the CFPB, in a rare example of agreement with the agency.

“By bringing supervisory attention on large non-bank payments firms in line with expectations for banks offering similar products, the CFPB is taking a step in the right direction,” Lindsay Johnson, president and CEO of the Consumer Bankers Association, said in a statement.

Republicans in Congress came out against the new proposed rule.

This is “a step in the wrong direction,” said House Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry, who said the CFPB is overstepping its supervisory authority and will ultimately harm consumers.

“This proposed rule will only reinforce the status quo by hindering the adoption and development of innovative products and services.”

The CFPB has been warning about the growing power of Apple and Google in the payments industry for some time. In September it released a report that found the companies were acting as “choke points” for the US payments system, cutting off innovation by keeping other apps out.

Chopra told Yahoo Finance last month that he believes the U.S. payments system is veering toward a Chinese-style system, where Big Tech companies are blurring traditional lines as they move into finance — leading to banking, There is a danger of separation between money and payments as well as real ones. economy.

He says regulators need to make sure consumer payments companies aren’t trafficking fraud and find ways to restrict how some payments companies can use and monetize Americans’ personal data.

The CFPB’s new rule is open for comment until January 8.

“We see this week as the beginning of a longer process of figuring out how to address the growing importance of non-bank financial firms in the financial system,” said TD Cowen analyst Jarrett Seaberg.

He expects the agency to finalize the rule in late spring, before the next presidential election.

“We see limited risk to the election,” Seeberg said. “This means it must take effect before we know who won the election. We also believe that a Republican president is unlikely to remove this rule because it would go against the populist leanings of the current GOP.”

