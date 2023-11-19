Why does Warren Buffett’s portfolio signal ‘caution’ for investors?

If you want to invest like Warren Buffett, look no further than his recent portfolio adjustments.

Berkshire Hathaway’s latest 13F filing and third-quarter results revealed something remarkable: The famous investor is selling more assets than he is buying, and given his impressive track record, retail investors should take note.

Lee Munson, president of Portfolio Wealth, told Yahoo Finance Live, “The message is to be cautious… I think they’ll see trouble next year.”

Munson said: “They don’t see any attractive deals… It’s hard to find good companies at reasonable valuations.”

Since January 1, Buffett has sold about $23.6 billion worth of equities after purchases, making him a net stock seller for the year. This is in sharp contrast to his portfolio adjustments in 2022, when he was a net buyer.

Berkshire ended the third quarter with a record $157.2 billion in cash, up from $147.4 billion the previous quarter.

Morningstar analyst Gregory Warren told Yahoo Finance that Buffett’s recent decisions are a reflection of his steadfast “patience,” something the Oracle of Omaha himself has stressed is the key to successful investing.

“Discipline has kept Berkshire from making big mistakes,” Warren said. “Their cash balance is where it is right now because they haven’t made a lot of dumb decisions over time.”

Warren attributes Berkshire’s sales in the third quarter to “cleaning up the remains” of some of the insurer’s legacy holdings.

During the third quarter, Berkshire Hathaway shed positions in other companies, including General Motors (GM), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), while increasing stakes in HP (HPQ), Amazon (AMZN), and Chevron. Decreased. cvx).

The company’s stake in its top-ranked Apple (AAPL) remained unchanged, now accounting for half of Berkshire’s stock portfolio. With the exception of Chevron, the same was true of Buffett’s other top holdings.

According to one analyst, it is an investment strategy that signals unwavering confidence in their top stocks.

“Buffett sees dark clouds with GM and others while Apple faces blue skies,” Dan Ives, senior equity analyst at Wedbush, told Yahoo Finance. “This is the beginning of the next phase of the Cupertino growth story and Buffett knows that … selling Apple here would be like leaving a Taylor Swift concert after the first song.”

For Swifties, much has been said.

If you’re investing like Warren Buffett, chances are you’ve performed in line with the broader S&P index this year. Berkshire’s shares, both Class A (BRK-A) and Class B (BRK-B), are up about 16% since January 1 compared with the S&P 500 (^GSPC). Profit of 17.5%.

seana smith Anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Smith on Twitter @SeanaNSmith, Tips on deals, mergers, active positions or anything else? Email [email protected].

Click here for latest stock market news and in-depth analysis of stock price movement events,

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com