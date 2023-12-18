Why does the stigma around part-time work harm women's careers?

Women who adjust their work hours so they can take their children to and from school often report that this has a detrimental effect on their careers. (FreshSplash via Getty Images)

With child care costs reaching unprecedented levels, it’s no surprise that the demand for part-time work is increasing. For parents, the only way to remain in the workforce without paying full-time nursery fees is to work two or three days a week. And for others, a part-time job is the best way to take care of their health while earning a living. Despite this, part-time work is still widely stigmatized – and people who work fewer hours are seen as less committed, lazy or unimportant.

Women are more likely to work part-time than men, and the reasons for working part-time are highly gendered. According to flexible working advocacy organization Timewise, at the end of 2022, 37.8% of women in employment were working part-time, while the proportion of men working part-time has fallen to about 13% since 2010. Women primarily work fewer days to get the best of both worlds – to continue working, to keep child care costs down, and to visit with their children. Men, on the other hand, are more likely to reduce their hours for their health.

The benefits of part-time work are obvious. It helps people stay in work, allows employers to retain talent and boosts the economy. But a recent survey of more than 4,000 people found that half believe part-time work limits career progression – and men were more likely than women to view part-time workers as less ambitious.

But while flexible working is so essential for many people, why is it still stigmatized?

Part-Time Work vs. Hustle Culture

Historically, workplace structures have been designed around full-time working hours, says Chantal Gautier, psychologist and senior lecturer at the University of Westminster. And so, any challenge to these established norms is usually met with suspicion.

“Stigma can lead to the perception that part-time working moms are less committed or serious about their careers,” she explains. “The stigma surrounding part-time work can add an additional layer of stress and guilt, making it difficult for women to strike a delicate balance between work and family life.”

Part-time work also runs counter to our hustle culture, which views constant busyness as vital to career growth and self-worth. Although workers are beginning to push back against the hustle and grind in favor of a better work-life balance, we still glorify working long hours to succeed.

This pressure to work full hours can cause part-time employees to feel inadequate, which can affect their professional and personal well-being. It may also contribute to imposter syndrome.

More work, less pay, less opportunities

Along with the stigma, part-time work can be a double-edged sword. Being able to work longer or shorter hours is essential for women to stay employed, but it can also hold them back.

One of the common misconceptions about part-time workers is that they work less – but that’s not true. Anecdotally, many part-time employees report working as much as possible on their three work days a week – and end up doing the same amount of work as their full-time coworkers, but for less money.

Claire*, who works in PR, says being able to work part-time has been both a blessing and a curse. “On the one hand, I’m able to pursue my career while spending two days a week with my kids,” she says. “But I’m also expected to do just as much as I was when I was working full-time. – And I’m on a prorated salary, so I’m earning less.”

Additionally, many employers still do not view part-time work as a viable option for senior positions, meaning there is a limited range of high-paying, part-time opportunities. This means that many part-time workers are stuck in low-paying roles with little chance of advancement.

Worryingly, research has found that even women in senior positions who wanted to return to part-time work after maternity leave had to downgrade their jobs – and well below their capabilities. Had to work downstairs.

Removing the stigma of part-time work

However, the important thing is that the problems associated with part-time work are not due to the working arrangements themselves. Rather, it is about our perception of being ‘less’ than full-time work, as well as outdated and toxic ideas about motherhood.

But as more people want to reduce their hours – the number of people seeking part-time work outnumbers part-time vacancies four-to-one – it is essential that we eliminate the stigma surrounding part-time work. This requires a cultural shift within organizations and wider society. Employers need to normalize part-time working, make senior roles more flexible – for example, by offering part-time options or job sharing – and challenge the image of part-time work as something only mothers do.

Gautier says, “This includes challenging prevailing stereotypes, advocating for flexible and inclusive work arrangements, fostering environments that support work-life balance, and recognizing the inherent value that all individuals contribute to the workforce, including part-time workers.” Is.”

