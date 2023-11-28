Why does the future of the food supply chain depend on measurement and data?

Ryan is the CEO and co-founder of Begin Divert, Inc.An impact technology company on a mission to protect the value of food™.

How do you measure the environmental impact of a product? Is it just a matter of how long it exists before disintegrating or how much energy it took to produce it? Who is responsible for that effect: the one who made it or the one who sold it?

As the fight against climate change intensifies, these questions are gaining importance. When determining the impact of a product, it is not enough to look only at its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; We must look at its entire life cycle.

Still, answering these questions is not straightforward. Understanding the true environmental impact of the products we make requires a new set of tools. We need to be able to measure contributing factors such as energy use, resource consumption, labor and total GHG emissions from the product’s manufacturing, as well as its manufacturing, distribution and disposal.

Today, every sector faces challenges to accurately measure impact. Food – a global industry with 8 billion customers – is one of the most complex. We know that about one-third of human-caused GHG emissions are linked to food production. It is clear that we need to change the way food is produced, distributed, consumed and disposed of.

The first step is to understand that you can’t manage what you don’t measure.

complexity of the food industry

While measurement has been a challenge in all industries, the scale and complexity of the food industry has limited our ability to gather insights. There are nearly 2 million farms in the US alone, producing food for more than 60,000 grocery stores and approximately 750,000 restaurants across the country. With so many different players in and across the supply chain, no single company or organization is responsible for tracking the life cycle of food from farm to fridge.

The final stage of the life cycle is its most complex: the consumer. There are 124 million households in the US, all of whom bring home and throw away food. Once food reaches consumers’ homes, the only way to gain insight into this final stage of the journey is to track wasted food as it is thrown away.

Both private and public companies have increased investment in improving the food supply chain. Still, supply chain fragmentation makes it difficult to gather an industry-wide picture. For example, while we know how much food is wasted, it is more difficult to understand why food is wasted and where in the supply chain it occurs. Was the product kept at the wrong temperature during transportation? Was it a little damaged and therefore not purchased? Was it still edible and was it accidentally thrown away due to employee error?

importance of measurement

How can we answer these questions? How can we ensure that measurement becomes management? A variety of solutions have emerged.

For example, researchers at the National Center for Appropriate Technology found that life cycle assessment (LCA) can analyze the factors and environmental burdens associated with a product during production, processing, packaging, transportation, and retirement – ​​resulting in impacts on food. The overall picture of impact emerges. on the environment. According to the report, the LCA found that “current food production and consumption patterns are unsustainable” and that the areas most taxing on the supply chain include “resource depletion, air and water pollution, human health impacts and waste generation.” Are.

Additionally, a variety of tools have been developed to help measure and monitor the travel of food. Internet of Things (IoT) solutions can enable real-time monitoring of food and beverage shipments across the supply chain. However, shortcomings still remain. Other big players have launched solutions but they have failed to gain popularity due to fragmentation in the supply chain.

Gathering these insights is the first step toward a better supply chain. For example, knowing where most lettuce comes from California and Arizona could mean developing new farming techniques. Understanding how a clamshell of strawberries expires earlier than average due to lapses in cold storage means grocers can improve stocking procedures to increase freshness and reduce future waste.

In my own experience, we have found that supply chain fragmentation is one of the biggest challenges to holistic measurement. My teams have worked to build, test, and scale solutions that can monitor food’s journey to our store shelves as well as the infrastructure to properly recycle waste. By connecting the supply chain from the point of growth to the point of termination, we can begin to create a circular food system that eliminates waste and better values ​​the resources used in food production.

A better future for our food supply chain

Food has a delicate and limited life cycle. Today, about 40% of the food produced is wasted. Waste management alone does not address the full impacts of food, nor does it protect the resources that go into producing it.

Although steps have been taken to reduce the impact of wasted food, we must continue to tackle this issue. Adopting a “life cycle thinking” approach to food consumption and accurately measuring impact is the first step, enabling supply chain players to make improvements and the consumer to better assess the value of our food.

Ultimately, food is produced to sustain people. By accurately measuring impact and monitoring food’s journey, we can keep more of it in the system, improve supply chains and get on a better path to saving our planet.

