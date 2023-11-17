editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of the POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Take action on the news with POLITICO Pro,

misconduct scandal The crackdown on the FDIC threatens to derail Washington’s crackdown on the biggest US banks.

FDIC Chairman Martin GruenbergThose leading efforts to shore up big lenders are facing growing calls for their resignations. The Wall Street Journal reported this week that FDIC employees have faced a toxic work environment for years and that Gruenberg and other agency leaders did nothing to rein it in.

Gruenberg’s possible exit – Not a sure thing but a possibility – going forward could worsen a series of planned rules that big banks are already trying to prevent, including requirements to increase their financial buffers. Banks say the rules could cost them billions of rupees.

spoke to mm There are a number of banking industry lobbyists, consultants and Capitol Hill aides on both sides of the aisle to inform this morning’s analysis. While some were cautious in supporting the idea that Gruenberg’s position would be a game-changer, many saw the potential for dramatic consequences. A senior financial services lobbyist told MM that this is a “brutal time” for the administration’s financial deregulation agenda.

“You had a very strong Democratic front line there,” said Michelle Alt, an experienced bank regulator who is now a partner at Claros Group. “Suddenly, the General is in danger.”

Gruenberg’s departure Republicans to step down as FDIC vice chairman travis hill At the top of the agency’s board, that could be crippled by a 2-2 partisan split. Hill and fellow GOP board members Jonathan McKernan Gruenberg recently opposed efforts to impose stricter regulations on large banks, including increased capital requirements drafted in conjunction with other banking agencies.

“Nothing’s going to happen,” Ault said.

while the banker Will not done Promote football publicly, which is what happens when lobbyists are pleasantly surprised that they’ve convinced lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to back looming big bank regulations.

“The proposal shows some very significant weaknesses,” said the managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics. Karen Petrou Talked about planned increase in bank capital.

Given the political background, it is unclear how a potential Biden nominee to replace Gruenberg would fare in the Senate. It will take months to even reach that point.

Beyond FDIC Board Politics, A view is forming among policymakers that the scandal — as well as multiple and potentially lengthy investigations — could hamper the agency’s day-to-day work to ensure that banks safely handle Americans’ deposits. Have been. House Financial Services Chairman patrick mchenry The FDIC said it “has engaged in such pretense at best and has, at worst, become compromised.”

big questionsPer BTIG Policy Research Director isaac boltanskyWhether Democrats stand with Gruenberg and whether Washington’s interest in the FDIC drama lasts as long as it takes to complete a planned review of the agency by an outside law firm.

“On the first question, Democrats are aware that if the chairman left the entire bank deregulation agenda would be derailed and that would certainly impact their political calculus,” Boltanski told MM. “Perhaps the serious issues under consideration will lead to a rare moment of bipartisanship that could lead to the confirmation of a new president, but I deeply doubt it. On the second question, only time will tell.

Today is Friday — Do you have tips about what’s happening at the FDIC? Insight into what’s next? MM wants to hear from you: [email protected],

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision michael barr And other Fed, Treasury and OCC officials will speak at the Clearing House’s annual conference in New York…

Latest on FDIC Firestorm — POLITICO has a full report on the fallout from the agency misconduct scandal. Some major events:

-Republican lawmakers have started demanding Gruenberg’s resignation, but the Democrats have maintained their hold for the time being. McHenry vowed to investigate. Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown Called on the FDIC Inspector General to look into the agency’s workplace culture.

– Sen. elizabeth warrenGruenberg, a vocal advocate of bank capital regulations, said she supports independent investigations into allegations of workplace misconduct under Democratic and Republican administrations.

– Some Democrats launched more sharp criticism. “No one should be subjected to sexual harassment and discrimination and Chair Gruenberg’s response has been inadequate,” the representative said. Ayanna PressleyAccording to Jasper Goodman.

– Two GOP board members of the FDIC called on Gruenberg and the agency’s general counsel to recuse themselves from the upcoming independent review and said the board should direct an investigation. President and CEO of Better Markets dennis kelleher He said Republicans should recuse themselves from any investigation both because of the way one wants to be president and because of their views on “highly consequential pending policy actions.”

– The FDIC abruptly canceled a public meeting scheduled for Thursday morning. The board was planning to finalize a special banking fee this spring to boost its deposit insurance fund following the regional bank’s failures. It later approved the plan in a closed-door process – a move that angered those in the banking lobby who were concerned about the fees and wanted a public debate.

view of the banking world – From an industry representative: “If there had been similar reporting about a bank CEO, he would have been fired by the bank’s board by the end of the day, and would have spent the next five years defending lawsuits and investigations by banking agencies.”

Wall Street warms up to Nikki Haley – The FT reports that the GOP presidential contender joined big names “at a short meet-and-greet breakfast with financiers, including the chief executive of BlackRock.” larry finkand an evening fundraiser co-hosted by the former chairman of Goldman Sachs gary cohn,

great wall of doubt — Many companies are not buying the Chinese President Xi JinpingReassured about his country’s business environment, as he uses his US visit to woo US investors back.

Why is Bidenomics falling flat? , Karen Petrou Bidenomics is not a mortal enemy, writes NYT Donald Trump, “It’s this reliance on aggregate and average numbers that hides the nature of the economy Americans experience.”

CFTC’s AI plan – Chair roastin behnam As Declan Harty reports, the agency will soon unveil an internal AI task force that will seek public feedback over the next year. This could result in new rules or guidance.

“In terms of protecting financial stability, particularly where it comes to AI models, there may be great potential and great risk,” the CFTC commissioner said. christy goldsmith romero Said. “Data and perceptions matter. Concentration risk in AI is also a challenge given the cost of developing AI.

Washington scared businessmen – The political landscape in Washington has become the top concern for active traders at Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade, according to Schwab’s latest quarterly sentiment survey.

Bill Demchak’s warning – According to Victoria Guida, CEO of PNC, said bank regulations have contributed to “unregulated, highly leveraged” companies becoming large players in the Treasury market. “We haven’t necessarily got a clear view of how this leverage works through the system,” he said.

