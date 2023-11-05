



\Kim Jin-young

The author is a professor of economics at Korea University and a member of the economic division of JoongAng Ilbo’s Reset Korea campaign.

Group of 7 (G7) economies are recovering from pandemic-related disruptions from 2022, although at different paces. Germany’s GDP is projected to grow 0.2 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic struck. During the same period, US gross domestic product jumped by 6.1 percent. It is followed by Canada with a rise of 3.5 percent, Japan with 3.0 percent, Italy with 2.1 percent, United Kingdom with 1.8 percent and France with 1.7 percent.

European majors are recovering slower than the United States due to relatively restrictive fiscal spending during the pandemic and rising fuel and raw material prices as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Another crucial difference is their labor market structure.

Unemployment rates in North American countries with flexible labor markets rose from their typical 4 to 5 percent level at the beginning of the pandemic. The rate reached 14.7 percent in the United States in April 2020 and 14.1 percent in Canada in May 2020. The unemployment rate in European G7 economies rose by only 2 percentage points compared to the pre-pandemic period. Unemployment rates increased in North America because layoffs and relocations were easier than in Europe at a time when companies were in trouble.

The US government spent heavily on unemployment benefits to support people who lost jobs due to massive fiscal stimulus. But European companies could not easily cut payrolls under a tight labor market, hurting their earnings during the pandemic. Their governments used fiscal instruments to subsidize troubled companies.

After the pandemic subsided, American companies returned to normal and people returned to the labor market in search of new jobs. The unemployment rate fell sharply to its lowest record in 50 years. Unemployment rates in European major economies also returned to their normal figures. But in the United States, workers shifted to higher-productivity industries, leading to improved labor productivity and a rapid economic recovery. Thanks to its flexible labor market, the country was able to respond to economic instability and recover quickly, minimizing the economic costs of the recession.

A flexible labor market is essential to enhance adaptability to economic fluctuations and achieve growth potential. Economic theory over the past 40 years has proven that growth is fueled by human capital, or workers, and their accumulated knowledge and technology. A flexible labor market enables efficient allocation of human capital to ensure growth and create new and quality jobs by responding quickly to changes in the global economy. Companies can take advantage of the flexible market by hiring the workers they need to improve productivity and profits.

A flexible labor market also provides greater returns for workers. Individuals should find the right job according to their abilities, and this is possible in a market where transfer and recruitment are easy. When the labor market is tight, it can be difficult to find a job, making it difficult for people to find the job they want. Finding a job is especially important for young people with little experience.

Since taking office, President Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration has been trying to make the labor market flexible. But its measures have been limited. A plan to ensure greater flexibility in statutory working hours and pay systems has hit a wall due to lackluster support from stakeholders. Concern about increasing labor market flexibility stems from fear of change. The move to expand labor market flexibility amid a lack of social safety net could raise public concerns.

The government must adopt resilience while strengthening our social safety net. The Seoul Metropolitan Government’s project to enhance the social safety net through the Secure Income Project could be an exemplary benchmark.

