Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching Referral Hospital, Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital and Kenya Institute of Mass Communication are among the 22 major parastatals that will face automatic dissolution on January 25, 2024, unless Parliament closes loopholes in the law.

The Statutory Instruments Act, 2013 provides for the automatic repeal of all regulations – which were used to legitimize the 22 agencies, and which make provision for their functioning – after 10 years, regardless of their nature.

Attorney-General Justin Muturi granted an exemption for the blanket termination in a gazette notice dated November 29, 2022, but that will expire next month.

Urging Parliament to extend the period by one year, Mr Muturi told MPs the country had just come from elections and the government needed to get its house in order.

When passing the Finance Act of 2023, the National Assembly attempted to remove provisions on blanket termination to prevent the inevitable dissolution of parastatals.

“The Bill proposes to amend sections 20 and 21 of the Statutory Instruments Act, 2013 to remove the mandatory requirement for review of subsidiary legislation and expiry of statutory instruments and to align the Statutory Instruments Act, 2013 with the Amendment of Laws Act Is. ,” reads a provision in the Finance Act

However, the inclusion of the proposed deletion was recently ruled unconstitutional by a three-judge bench.

The court pointed out that section 21 which deals with statutory instruments is an omnipresent provision which affects many parts of the law which may or may not have any connection with the Finance Act.

“In the absence of specificity on the subsidiary legislation affected, it is difficult to determine whether this amendment properly relates to the Finance Act. Furthermore, some of the affected instruments may well impact the powers and functions of county governments and therefore require the Senate’s input. The court’s judgment states that the connection between the said instruments and the Finance Act appears to be tenuous at best.

Repealing all regulations made before 2013 is likely to have a devastating impact.

In its ruling, the court gave 45 days to the National Assembly to re-introduce the repeal clause of Section 21 into the Act.

The 45 days expire on January 10, while MPs resume their meetings on February 13, 2024, raising real fears over the imminent dissolution of the parastatals.

Section 21 of the Statutory Instruments Act, No. 23 of 2013, which MPs want to remove, states that; “A statutory instrument by virtue of this section is canceled on the day which is 10 years after the making of the statutory instrument, unless it is sooner repealed or terminated or it is exempted from expiry A regulation is not made for.”

The National Assembly chose the second option of exempting the rules from expiry by considering the Finance Bill, now an Act, a decision which has now been annulled by the court.

The National Assembly has filed an appeal against part of the High Court’s ruling on the Finance Act of 2023, arguing that the regulation relates to value added tax (VAT) and excise duty, so they relate to the taxation question. Before the court.

The general provisions in the Statutory Instruments Act were largely borrowed from Australia in 2013.

As the year draws to a close, AG Muturi is yet to provide guidance on the fate of the affected agencies, their staff and other stakeholders.

Other bodies in the mix are the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, Kenya Ordnance Factory Corporation, Youth Enterprise Development Fund, Information, Communications, Technology Authority, Child Welfare Society of Kenya, Kenya Film Commission (KFC), Kenya Institute of Special Education, Kenya Water Towers Agency, Kenya Institute of Education Management, Kenya Leather Development Council, and Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute.

Others are the Kenya Tsetse and Trypanosomiasis Eradication Council, the National Anti-Corruption Campaign Steering Committee, the National Social and Economic Council, Kenya Animal Genetic Resources, the Center for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa and the Kenya Fishing Industries Corporation.

