Why Does Clark Howard Say ‘You’re Crazy’ for Trying for an 800 Credit Score?

Clark Howard, a leading consumer finance expert, entrepreneur, author, and radio host, challenges the conventional wisdom that striving for an 800 credit score (or higher) is a universally wise financial goal.

While many people view an 800 credit score as the pinnacle of creditworthiness, Howard argues that the effort may be excessive and unnecessary for most consumers: “There are people who want to be at 850 (the highest possible score). ,” They said. “I do not understand. If you’re obsessed with an 800 or 850 credit score, you’re crazy.”

Clark encourages you to strive for good credit but says that once you reach a certain score, it’s useless to push for additional points: “Your goal right now is to get where you are,” Clark said. We have to try to take that number up.” “But once you get to 760, give it a rest.” A closer look at how credit scores work and why Howard’s goal of an 800 credit score may be unreasonable.

Understanding the Credit Score Scale

Clark Howard emphasizes the importance of understanding the credit score scale before setting lofty goals. Credit scores typically range from 300 to 850, with higher scores generally indicating better credit worthiness. According to Experian, the scores are classified as follows:

300-579: bad

580-669: fair

670-739: good

740-799: very good

800-850: exceptional

While an 800 credit score is considered excellent, Howard argues that achieving such a high score may not provide substantial additional benefits compared to a score in the high 700s. In fact, Fannie Mae’s qualifying score for a home mortgage is 620 or higher for fixed-rate home loans; A big difference from the almost perfect 800.

Declining returns on interest rates

One of Howard’s main points is that once a consumer reaches a credit score in the high 700s, the incremental impact on interest rates becomes modest. Lenders often offer the most favorable terms to individuals with upper-level scores, and for example, the difference in interest rates between a 780 and 800 credit score may be minimal.

Howard encourages consumers to focus on reaching a score that qualifies them for the best interest rates rather than setting an arbitrary threshold like 800.

Opportunity Cost of Credit Score Obsession

Clark Howard suggests that the time and effort devoted to achieving and maintaining an 800 credit score can be better spent on other aspects of financial well-being.

Credit rating agencies use several factors to score consumers. Chasing a score of 800 or better can be challenging as there are many factors that can affect it. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to achieving credit perfection. Focusing on small things to increase your credit score can divert attention from more important financial goals, such as saving for retirement, building an emergency fund or investing in high-return assets.

The role of behavior and financial habits

Howard emphasizes that credit scores are a reflection of financial behavior and habits. Aiming for an 800 credit score should not be the only focus. Surprisingly, many financially responsible individuals can have a low credit score, even if they have no debt. They may be penalized for lack of credit – and someone with personal loans and credit card debt may have a better credit rating. For example, there are also cases in which individuals have experienced a drop in their credit scores after paying off a mortgage or vehicle loan.

Instead of striving for 800+, individuals should focus on developing responsible financial habits, like paying bills on time, reducing debt, and smart budgeting. These behaviors contribute to a healthy credit profile and overall financial stability.

Diverse credit mix and length of credit history

Another aspect highlighted by Howard is the importance of a diverse credit mix and length of credit history. While a strong credit score is beneficial, lenders also consider the types of credit accounts a person has and the length of their credit history.

Focusing solely on numerical scores may neglect these important factors that contribute to a more holistic assessment of creditworthiness.

Avoiding excessive credit inquiries

Howard warns against chasing an 800 credit score if it involves too many unnecessary credit inquiries. Each credit inquiry can have a small, temporary impact on the credit score.

Howard encourages consumers to be strategic about credit applications, especially if they are already in a credit score range that qualifies them for favorable terms.

Your credit score may vary

In addition to the Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion credit scores, there are several other scoring models. they include:

Convenience: Focuses on payment history

TransRisk: Newer accounts are given more weight and scores are often significantly lower than the Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) score.

National Equivalent Score of Experience: The highest score is 1000; 800 is considered good to fair

To add to the complexity, Experian and Equifax provide lenders with an additional 16 FICO credit scores depending on the type of inquiry they make, while TransUnion offers 21.

What does this mean for someone looking to have a credit score of 800 or higher? Your results may vary depending on the rating model used. Your credit score might be 810 on Credit Karma, 760 on Equifax, and 680 on Vantage; It all depends on which credit bureau your loan issuer or card company reports to, or which factors each model decides to give more weight to.

take away

Clark Howard challenges the notion that striving for an 800 credit score is a universally good financial objective. He says a quarter of Americans are “stuck” in the upper 700s, which is considered a respectable number to achieve.

Howard argues that achieving a high score of 800 or higher can take time. However, this achievement may not provide substantial additional benefits and may distract individuals from more important financial priorities. He encourages a balanced approach, focusing on responsible financial habits, maintaining a good credit mix and considering the broad spectrum of financial well-being beyond a single number.

