Why does Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood choose Bitcoin over cash and gold?

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, was a guest on Marine Somerset Webb’s show ‘Marin Talks Money’, where she discussed the macro environment and recent events in the financial world. The crypto community will be primarily interested in what he has to say about the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin hands down”

When Maryanne was asked which of gold, cash or Bitcoin she would prefer to hold for 10 years, Wood responded, “Bitcoin hands down.” He said that while both Bitcoin and gold have hedging functionalities, unlike Bitcoin, the latter had already had its time, which he called “new” and was just gaining momentum.

Highlighting Bitcoin’s future prospects and “increasing demand,” he said that institutions were still barely involved and that future major investors (“young people,” as Wood put it) would prefer to hold Bitcoin rather than gold. do. He also mentioned that Bitcoin has been outperforming gold in terms of its hedging capabilities recently.

Wood’s bullishness on the most important cryptocurrency may not come as a surprise to many, given that his company, ARK Invest, is one of several asset managers that have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer a spot Bitcoin ETF. Commission (SEC).

Interestingly, his company is a frontrunner for approval as the SEC is expected to make a decision (possibly approving) on ​​their application in January 2024, with decisions on other applications to follow. However, it remains to be seen whether this will be the case, as the SEC may choose to approve all funds at the same time (if it does).

Cathie Wood recognizes the importance of Bitcoin

Earlier in the interview, Wood had highlighted the price of Bitcoin as something his company was monitoring in relation to the financial markets and deciding on how to measure the inflation rate.

He explained how the price of Bitcoin rose from $19,000 to $30,000 during the regional banking crisis following the collapse of some banks, such as Silicon Valley Bank, in March.

He described Bitcoin’s growth during that period as “fascinating” and noted how many people viewed the cryptocurrency as a “flight to security vehicle.” While many in the past have touted Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, Cathie Wood believes it can go both ways as the cryptocurrency can also serve as a hedge against deflation as Bitcoin has There is no counterparty risk.

He suggested that Bitcoin was a haven for many people, especially with the banking crisis, because it was completely “transparent and decentralized”, unlike banks where customers know nothing about what is going on there. and how their deposits are being used or protected. ,

BTC is trading in a tight range. Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Cryptonomics, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com