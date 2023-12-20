Although there should be no doubt that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is here to stay and Rethink how we work And play, perhaps a quick pause is necessary to bring up a very important question that threatens to burst the AI ​​bubble:

Why does AI consume so much energy?

To get to the bottom of this thorny question, I was able to speak to Lylin Lim, Head of Impact and Sustainability. photoroomA leading AI photo editor.

According to Lim, AI models consume so much energy because of the sheer amount of data that has to be trained on the model, the complexity of the model, and the amount of requests made to the AI ​​by users.

During training, the AI ​​model “learns” how to behave based on a large set of examples and data. Training an AI model can take anywhere from a few minutes to several months, depending on the amount of data and complexity of the model. During this time, the GPU – a type of electronic chip used to process large amounts of data – is running 24 hours per day, consuming large amounts of energy.

“The more complex the model and the larger the dataset, the more energy the AI ​​will use during training,” Lim said.

Another reason for energy consumption is the process of answering users’ questions while the AI ​​is making inferences. The AI ​​first “understands” the question then “thinks” about the answer before sharing its findings with the user. Every AI inference requires GPU processing power, which uses energy.

“The more popular an AI model becomes, the more inferences will be run and the more energy it will consume,” Lim said.

Making AI functionality more sustainable

For most companies, the biggest incentives to make AI functionality more sustainable are cost and user experience. The AI ​​industry is relatively new, and is at a stage where companies are looking for quality rather than cost or speed of execution.

“There is so much growth and investment that cost is still secondary for most businesses in the AI ​​sector,” Lim said.

As more AI models require more and more GPUs, GPU providers may struggle to keep up. This increase in demand may eventually cause providers to increase the cost of their GPUs, which will force AI companies to use GPUs more efficiently.

In the long term, AI companies will be sensitive to any increases in energy costs, as well as encourage businesses to become more cost and energy efficient.

Environmental impact of AI tools

In the AI ​​field, environmental impact is highly related to cost-efficiency and user experience which are central topics for any business. Lim believes that there is no doubt that all AI innovators in the chain will take this topic seriously as the AI ​​market matures, regardless of their initial care for the environment.

“Reducing the environmental impact of AI tools is strongly linked to improving user experience and cost efficiency,” Lim said. “If your model is slow, you will spend more on computing power, and users will suffer from a slow experience. So, if you can work on making your model faster, your user will have a better experience, you will reduce your costs. And Reduce energy consumption. Making AI models cost-effective is linked to reducing environmental impact and providing the best experience for the user.

Expert AI models to the rescue?

According to Lim, training generic AI models requires a much broader, larger dataset than expert models, and therefore consumes a far greater amount of energy.

“By comparison, expert AI models like Photoroom, which are designed for product photography, consume much less energy,” Lim said. “We did the math and found that PhotoRoom Stable Diffusion XL consumes 164 times less energy than typical image models.”

Photoroom reached $50 million ARR in 3 years of existence. A significant upgrade occurred with the release of the second version of the Photoroom generative AI feature (GenAI v2 on the graph), which was up to 100 times faster and with higher image quality than the first version (GenAI v1 on the graph). An image was produced in 3 minutes with version 1 while in 2 seconds with version 2.

Lim said Photoroom’s focus has always been on using technology in ways that are useful and accessible to users.

“We want to help more people create amazing photos – whether it’s a stay-at-home mom who makes and sells her own jewelry part-time, who would never be able to afford a professional photographer, or an ecommerce team Which is trying to automate manual tasks and simplify their workflow.”

Photoroom started by creating a phone and desktop app that could remove backgrounds better than any other app on the market, but soon realized how big the opportunity for generic AI was going to be. Last year PhotoRoom created the first version of Instant Backgrounds, its generative AI background creator.

“It was a very successful bet for us,” Lim said. “We were the first to market with our AI background generator and instant backgrounds, and that helped us build momentum quickly, and just a year later we are now the leader in AI photo-editing.”

Lim does not believe that AI, nor AI sustainability, are uncharted waters for photorooms.

“As a user-centric, mobile-first and AI-first company this has always been a priority for our team. We are made up of experts who have been working on these problems for many years. And we have developed our software keeping our energy consumption in mind.

According to Lim, Photoroom also reduces the environmental impact of client workflow.

“One ecommerce business told us they used to fly to the Alps to take photos of their products, and now they’re creating the same mountain scenes in seconds with Photoroom. This has been a game changer for reducing his team’s carbon footprint, as the air travel industry is one of the biggest polluters on the planet.

