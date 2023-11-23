Why do you want to be a credit card deadbeat?

While the term “deadbeat” typically carries a negative connotation, when it comes to the credit card industry, you should consider it a compliment. Card issuers refer to customers as deadbeat if they pay their balances in full each month, avoiding interest charges and fees on their accounts.

It’s a healthy financial habit but it makes you less profitable for card companies, who generate much of the revenue from late and missed payments: In 2022 alone, Americans paid more than $133 billion in credit card interest and fees. Paid.

Here’s how being a credit card deadbeat can save you money and improve your financial situation.

What is credit card deadbeat?

Being credit card deadbeat simply means that you pay off your balance in full by the end of each statement period. With interest rates rising, it is especially important not to carry a balance over to the next period. It also boosts your credit score and keeps your credit utilization rate low.

According to J.D. Power’s US credit card satisfaction study from August 2023, 49% of US cardholders say they pay their balance in full every month.

Credit card companies still make a fortune—also known as “nonrevolvers” and “transactors”—mostly through annual fees and transaction fees paid by the merchants they protect.

How to Become a Credit Card Deadbeat

For those who want to avoid paying interest on their cards, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Look for no-fee cards

There are still plenty of cards with no annual fees, like the Citi Double Cash® Card. Additionally, it lets you earn 2% cashback on all your purchases with no maximum or limited categories.

average, reasonable, or limited

Make only purchases for which you can pay in full when the balance is due

Rewards programs are great, but don’t be tempted to buy things you don’t need just to earn a small amount of cashback or some other benefit.

Set up autopay for your full balance for each statement period

auto pay This is a great way to save time. Just make sure you have enough funds in your linked account, otherwise you may incur overdraft fees from your bank as well as late fees from the card issuer. You have to pay only the statement balance and not the full current balance, which will be higher.

ground level

While it may not seem like it, being a credit card deadbeat is a good thing: Paying your balance in full every month avoids costly interest payments, plus you get access to your card’s rewards program.

