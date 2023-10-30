Why do you need to start writing down your dreams today?

Do you regularly write down your goals and dreams? Or do you just think about them, without actually recording them anywhere?

As it turns out, your answer to this question has a huge impact on your chances of turning into reality what you want to be, do, have, or give.

The power of writing your dreams

Dr. Gail Matthews, a psychology professor at Dominican University in California, studied the art and science of goal setting.

They gathered together 267 people – men and women from around the world, and from all walks of life, including entrepreneurs, teachers, health care professionals, artists, lawyers and bankers – and put them into groups according to how they wrote down their goals. Divided and life dreams, and who did not see.

They found that people who wrote down their goals and dreams on a regular basis achieved those desires at significantly higher levels than those who did not.

In fact, she found that writing down your goals and dreams on a regular basis makes you 42% more likely to achieve them.

If you share your written goals with a friend who believes in your ability to succeed (what I call a “believing partner”) you are even more likely to turn your desires into reality. Will change to.

It sounds a lot like the law of attraction and manifestation, doesn’t it?

Why does writing down your goals and dreams have such a profound impact?

The explanation has to do with the way our brains work. As you may know, your brain has a left and right hemisphere.

The wide, flat bundle of nerve fibers connecting the two hemispheres is called the corpus callosum. It is the conduit through which electrical signals make contact between the right brain, which is imaginative, and the left brain, which is literal.

These electrical signals then pass into the fluid that surrounds the brain and travel up and down the spinal column.

These signals then communicate through every fiber, cell and bone of our body… to the consciousness that works within us to transform our thoughts into reality. This allows us to align our frequency with the life we ​​would love to live.

This is important because if you only think about a goal or dream you have, you are only using the right hemisphere of your brain, which is your imaginative center. But, if you think about something you want, and then write it down, you also take advantage of the power of your logic-based left hemisphere.

You are essentially sending a signal to your consciousness and every cell in your body that says, “I want this, and I mean it!”

Simply the act of writing down your dreams and goals ignites a whole new dimension of consciousness, thoughts and productivity in the powerhouse of your subconscious mind.

This simple act also opens your subconscious to “see” opportunities that cannot be easily seen if you are tied to thinking about your goals.

How to manifest your goals by writing down your dreams:

1. Take a resolution for seven days

Every morning for the next seven days, start your day by writing down your goals and dreams in these four key areas of life:

Health

Love and relationships.

Work.

Financial and time freedom.

Don’t write down what you think you might have, or what seems possible under your current circumstances. That’s right, throw out those limiting beliefs and reach for the sky.

Instead, write what you really like, no matter how big or bold it may seem to you right now.

2. Consider what’s important to you

Balancing the demands of life and work often causes us to fall short of our aspirations. As our schedules become busy, we forget our real priorities.

Make sure you regularly take time for self-reflection, focusing on what really matters to you and evaluating whether adjustments are necessary to progress toward your dreams.

3. Create a dream board

There are different ways for you to document your dreams. As mentioned earlier, you can choose a specific way to write them in notes, a journal, or your planner. However, simply writing down your objectives will not guarantee that you will remember them. To do this, you must “imagine” them.

It’s a great idea to use sticky notes displaying your goals in various places around your home or workplace. I find places like the fridge, the bathroom mirror, your computer screen, a picture wall, and the pages of your planner to be particularly suitable for these dream prompts. Its purpose is to set up a reminder system for your dreams.

Another way to manifest your goals is through visualization.

You can combine platforms like Pinterest, pictures displayed on your kitchen walls, and an art journal to track the goals you set for yourself. Spend a few minutes every day reading your boards, or looking at pictures on your wall or in your journal.

4. Use dream mantras

Instead of simply listing practical goals in a dream journal (which are undoubtedly valuable!), try taking it a step further by filling them with a sense of purpose by saying these goals in a mantra. This turns dream spells into more than just reaching goals; They develop into an inspiring way of life, a roadmap to our dreams.

To create a dream mantra, start by documenting your goals. Then, for each goal, write down the feelings and reasons behind why achieving that dream is important to you.

What are the benefits of writing down your dreams?

1. You will gain clarity.

The first is that you will reach a new level of clarity about your goals and dreams.

The act of writing down your goals requires a level of clarity that doesn’t come from simply thinking about them and this then communicates through the logic center, or our verbal center, “I mean business. I “Serious about it. This matters to me. This is my life.”

2. Your focus changes.

The second is that this practice changes what you focus on throughout the day, including your awareness of the opportunities that are in front of you, but this often cannot be noticed if you are simply careless. Thinking about what it is you really want.

3. Reduces stress

Having a list of what your dreams are and if you also have a plan can definitely take some stress out of your life. One way is by not keeping it locked away in your mind, but by thinking about it safely. You’re not constantly worrying that you’ll forget it or that you’ll never be able to access it.

Lists with action plans provide comfort and inspiration.

4. Writing down your dreams helps you remember them.

Sadly, our dreams often fade from our memory. That’s why it’s important to write them down so you can look back and remind yourself what you’re working on each day.

Writing down your dreams and goals helps your mind to actively keep them at the forefront of your mind.

Mary Morrissey is an international speaker and best-selling author. She is the founder and owner of Life Mastery Institute, the premier training center for transformational coaching.

