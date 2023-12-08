Why do web developers love AI?

BERLIN, GERMANY – MAY 19: Symbolic photo on the topic of online shopping. shopping symbol , [+] A cart and a mouse pointer are seen on a computer display in Berlin, Germany on May 19, 2023. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Phototheque via Getty Images) Phototheque via Getty Images

AI is divisive. In today’s modern workplace, most people feel that the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its new generation of wonders will change the way we all work in the coming months and years. While some people are still reluctant to accept its potential benefits (journalists and people in high-level decision-making roles may be more skeptical), data science theorists assure us that even AI deniers will There may soon be an unconsciously attractive element of AI functionality. It is coming forward in applications without announcing itself as some newfangled auto-bot or intelligent assistant.

Among the groups that seem ready to most readily adopt AI are web developers, particularly those who handle large amounts of image-centric tasks as they build our online applications to illustrate our lives. The work of classifying, classifying, manipulating and presenting pictorial assets. ,

Why are web images a daily task?

To validate this suggestion, we need to know why working with web images can be such a difficult task, right? The fact is, advanced image editing and optimizing assets for human accessibility and search engine optimization (SEO) is a major reason why web development teams experience resource constraints.

In a recent independent survey conducted in collaboration with image and video technology platform company Cloudinary, more than half of web developers said they consider AI tools ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ reliable, and improved efficiency and productivity were the top priorities. See it as a benefit. This workplace analytics study suggested that two-thirds of web developers are happy to use generic AI tools to streamline the development process and drive factors such as workflow automation.

Cloudinary, experts in enterprise digital asset management (DAM), clearly thinks this is good news. The firm’s generative AI capabilities provide a way to edit images at scale, enabling technical and non-technical users to showcase and market their most valuable assets online. Supporting the idea of ​​AI as a driver for employee autonomy and productivity, the company’s new Generative AI Upscale for Faces capability offers an example of the impact of generative AI.

put a face on it

Images with faces have been found to attract attention and build trust at higher rates; They are therefore among the most important elements of any image in which they appear. Similarly, user-generated content (i.e. photos that customers of products and services may have submitted to online shopping and purchasing websites) are particularly valuable for increasing customer conversions, but human subjects are required when using those assets. Ensuring quality can be a challenging and time-intensive proposition.

“Generative AI continues to provide a simple and quick solution for developers and non-technical users to edit, optimize, and deliver the best possible assets to any audience,” said co-founder and Chief Product Officer Nadav Soferman. , regardless of their viewing context.” In Cloudinary. “Carrying on our legacy of AI innovation, we are proud to bring these cutting-edge tools to our customers so they can not only harness the full power of their images and videos, but also free their time for more strategic and impactful work.” Can be reallocated. ,

Cloudinary’s generative AI for faces uses advanced facial recognition technology to detect upscale human faces. It is able to automatically optimize the image to ensure that faces remain visible and in focus, even when the original photo needs to be cropped and/or enlarged. This feature reduces the risks associated with user-generated content (UGC) or other assets when brands have no control over the original quality, thereby improving usability.

Repeatable, automated workflow

Cloudinary is also providing more generative AI features for marketers and creatives with the next update to the Studio feature of its enterprise digital asset management platform, Cloudinary Assets. Studio users, already enjoying no-code access to generative fill, replace, and recolor capabilities, able to use generative restore to automatically retouch and optimize multiple low-quality images at once Will be. Studio users also gain the ability to create repeatable, automated workflows to implement these changes and deploy advanced assets across different channels.

This may seem like a comparatively narrow application of generic AI and not everyone will know someone who is a web developer with image management and manipulation expertise. But, everyone has used the internet, everyone has visited online shopping pages and everyone of us has squinted our eyes at images of products and services, wondering if the stitching quality is good enough. And what a bright color that look is. Some kind of sick purple-puss in real life.