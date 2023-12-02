Why do we stay in a job when we are not happy? Insights to help you get the career you deserve

Being happy in a job or career is not something you want; You make it happen.

For some people, it’s hard to understand why people they know constantly complain about their jobs, and yet they take no action toward changing the situation for themselves. They talk over and over again about how they are mistreated, or undervalued, or underpaid, or bored, or ‘burned out,’ Or don’t like the people they work with. And yet, day after day, they continue to show up, endure, and keep collecting their steady paychecks.

The truth is, this is why most people stick with the pay check and/or the perks/benefits. They would rather suffer for something guaranteed than take personal ownership of their future. So even if the company they work for has a bad culture, broken business model, or poor values, they’ll stay. They are too afraid of the unknown to either work somewhere else or create their own company, they will just stay here.

So, why would these people stay when others leave or form companies? Let’s take a look at some of the reasons and see if it can’t help you make a better career choice. Because knowing is the first step to doing.

The risk is terrifying. For many people, the known trumps the unknown. If you have a bad job situation, going elsewhere is a risk…’What if it gets worse?’ You fully recognize that trying something new is a risk. The problem with this belief is that it is just your mindset and it will keep you stuck in place. Why live sadly? Be brave, do your homework and move forward. You weren’t born to work at the company you’re at.

Learning new things is difficult. Some people stay where they are because it is difficult to learn something new. This is very sad and yet true. Most people don’t quit their job, they probably even hate it because the idea of ​​learning a new process, a new skill set, a new anything is scary and exhausting to them. What a sad way to live. Embrace the flip side of this belief and adopt a growth mindset that says learning new things is the key to a happy life.

You like handcuffs. One of the biggest double-edged swords of high paying jobs is called ‘living with golden handcuffs’. Your salary is so good, your benefits are so good, your retirement plan is so good, everything is so good that you’re willing to sit in a cubicle hating your life for eight hours a day, just because, on paper. , you ‘live life.’ Well, if you were the last person on Earth and had no one to influence you, would you still stay at a job you can’t afford? No, you won’t do that. Make a plan and seek the happiness you deserve.

You like to complain. Another sad truth, but some people like to be sad. He enjoys coming to work and uttering the phrase, ‘I hate Mondays.’ They have learned to love their suffering, and as much as they talk about leaving, they will never do so. They will tell other employees, their family members, and significant others that their job or company is worthless. But they will not go. Why? It is easier for them to complain than to deal with the real problem. You weren’t ‘punished’ for being unhappy or being a senior complainer. Build your skills and expertise and then go somewhere where you will be appreciated. Well, no one cares about your complaint.

Don’t despair. Some of the most talented and intelligent people end up working jobs they hate, simply because they don’t want to disappoint their parents. Or their family. Or their friends. Or someone else. Why? Because they believe their value is tied to the brand name of the company they work for…it’s great to work for Google or Apple or Disney. Not if the job sucks. Face the facts. If the job or company isn’t what you thought, move on. People who love you really want you to be happy; You don’t really need to impress them with where you work.

You’re living a life you can’t afford , It’s amazing how many ‘things’ people prioritize before establishing the career or lifestyle they want. They get a job they don’t like, but the pay is great, and before they know it, they have an expensive car, high rent, and a lifestyle they can’t escape. They want to do something else, but by now they have accumulated too much monthly overhead or perhaps even debt. And change in lifestyle is unimaginable for them. Do you want true happiness? Get rid of the ‘clutter’ that weighs down your life and hang out with the people you love. Nobody honestly cares about the BMW M3. And if they do, move on from them.

You are not Dorothy from the movie ‘Wizard of Oz’. You can’t just dig in your heels and think you’d be in Kansas with your family. But you can control your happiness and your career. You don’t deserve to stay in a job you hate. Believe in yourself, believe in yourself, adopt a growth mindset, surround yourself with good people, and plan to move forward.

