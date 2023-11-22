Making informed, unbiased decisions is paramount, yet too often, our fears, comfort, and biases keep us from making important plans. For example, take the choice between vacationing in London and creating an estate plan: Most people will choose the choice between vacationing in London and creating an estate plan to avoid the difficult decisions and complexities of estate planning. An estate plan is about the protection and distribution of your wealth to your loved ones during your lifetime and beyond, ensuring that your assets are transferred in accordance with your wishes while minimizing legal complexities. Despite its importance, many people fail to give it the importance it deserves. Let us find out the reasons behind this reluctance.

Facing someone’s death is never easy. Although such a topic may be difficult to discuss, especially among loved ones, not discussing it at all does not prevent the incident from occurring. Just as you create a strategy to accumulate and manage wealth, it is wise to create a detailed plan to ensure seamless transfer of assets to your loved ones.

Creating an estate plan means deciding who will receive which assets from your estate. You need to make a realistic assessment of the future by evaluating these possible scenarios: What are the chances of your spouse remarrying? What if your child dies unexpectedly? What will happen if there is a divorce in the family? Do you want to leave a substantial estate to a family member who is spendthrift or prone to bad habits? These and many other questions are the emotional decisions that need to be taken, but this should not stop you from taking the decision at all as it will result in you losing control over who gets what.

Even investment-savvy people mistakenly believe that estate planning is reserved for the extremely wealthy or families with complex relationships and cross-border assets. In fact, an estate plan is essential for anyone who owns assets who wants to pass them on to loved ones.

As much as we want to believe that we are rational people, we often base our decisions on our biases, which do not necessarily result in rational decisions. For example, many individuals believe that since their ancestors never did estate planning it is not a necessity, they fail to acknowledge the regulatory framework, the complexity of assets, and changes in value systems between generations. Have been. Another popular prejudice is that discussing matters related to distribution of wealth among family members will lead to family disputes. Conflict arises when there are differences of opinion, and we sometimes need to understand that it’s okay to agree to disagree. At times, differing opinions can lead to a healthy discussion taking the form of constructive conflict which can actually be good for the family as each member of the family is allowed to express his or her thoughts and ideas. This may actually have the potential to reduce destructive conflicts in the future.

Society’s perceived gender roles often lead to the misconception that wealth planning and inheritance are solely a man’s responsibility. Women should recognize the need for estate planning, especially if they hold assets in their own names. Even though women have less assets than their male counterpart, an estate plan is still a necessity. Such plans are important, given the possibility of a substantial inheritance in the future.

Many individuals underestimate the need for estate planning due to lack of awareness. Some people believe that naming beneficiaries is enough, ignoring the importance of a comprehensive will. Without a will, intestate succession laws dictate estate distribution, emphasizing the importance of a tailored estate plan so that your assets are inherited by your intended heirs according to your wishes. By overcoming these barriers and preconceived notions, you can protect the interests of your loved ones. An estate plan not only ensures smooth transfer of wealth but also protects your family from unnecessary financial and emotional hardships.

Sneha Makhija is Head of Wealth Planning at Sanctum Wealth.