Why do the British like tea so much?

While tea has been consumed in China for thousands of years, it was Britain’s thirst for wealth and power that led to the development of the global tea industry. The East India Company played an important role in this story, from the beginning of the tea trade from Canton to Britain, to the transplant of the tea industry from China to British India, and the emergence of tea as a mass consumer beverage.

East India Company in Canton

Loading tea for Europe in Canton near Honam Island (1852). Source: Wikimedia Commons

Originally chartered by Elizabeth I in 1600, the East India Company (EIC) came into its own after being granted a more comprehensive charter in 1657. As a newly formed joint stock company, a major aspect of its business was tea. From 1713, the EIC established a trading factory in the Chinese trading port of Canton, and began operating.

Initially, tea was a luxury item only for the British upper classes. However, after increased trade and massive shipments to Europe, prices gradually fell. By the end of the eighteenth century, tea had become a regular item of mass consumption in Britain.

As demand for tea increased in Europe, the combined efforts of smugglers, private traders and shopkeepers, as well as the East India Company, played an important role in shaping a nation of tea drinkers on the British Isles.

tea for the masses

Established in 1707, Twinings Tea Shop has been a respected seller of dry tea since 1717. Note the two Chinese men and the golden British lion that adorn the entrance. Source: Wikimedia Commons

Before long, tea was available to the middle class and during the eighteenth century, it became a common sight on the shelves of British grocery stores. In 1717, Thomas Twining, a former employee of the East India Company, opened London’s first dry tea emporium, laying the foundation for the cherished British tradition of afternoon tea in the process.

Advertisers promoted fine and exotic teas as a sophisticated way to pass the time for polite society. Yet, overall, high quality tea was still not readily available to the mass of society at prices they could afford.

Due to this the underground tea trade started growing rapidly. Used tea leaves were in ready supply. Sloes, elderflower buds and roasted leaves were also sold as ‘tea’. Most importantly, cheap black tea purchased from Canton by the Swedish East India Company was blended, packaged and smuggled into Britain to meet the public’s needs.

the great british tea theft

‘The Tea Gardens at Shanghe’, from Robert Fortune’s book, Two Visits to the Tea Countries of China and the British Tea Gardens in the Himalayas (1853)

Despite their enthusiasm for selling and drinking tea, Europeans in the early 1800s had only limited knowledge of tea cultivation. At that time, it was generally believed that northern China was the exclusive center of tea cultivation.

However, perceptions rapidly changed when, in the 1820s, a British soldier came across wild tea growing in Assam, just outside the empire’s borders. British authorities quickly (and violently) took over the tea-rich areas, paving the way for the establishment of a “British” tea industry within the Empire. The British tea industry in Assam was eventually established through a remarkable act of corporate espionage. Employed by the EIC, Robert Fortune, a young Scottish botanist, traveled to northern China to steal the secrets of Chinese tea cultivation. Disguised as a Chinese merchant named Sing Wa, Fortune gathered invaluable information and transported thousands of black tea seeds to India. His actions changed the tea industry forever.

identity in a cup of tea

Four friends raise cups of afternoon tea in Hyde Park, London (1943). Source: Wikimedia Commons

By the 1890s, the British were mainly drinking tea grown at cheaper prices within the Empire. Marketers used mass advertising and distinctive packaging to claim that “British” tea was modern, healthy, pure, and patriotic. Most importantly, the tea was clearly described as “British” (Rappaport, 2017, p. 8).

Anti-Chinese sentiment was at its peak in the wake of the Opium War. In this context, British tea was marketed as “pure” in contrast to Chinese tea, which was said to be “contaminated” and consisting of the “sweat and filth” of Chinese labourers.

Thus, the emerging attitudes, behaviors and rituals surrounding tea consumption were set within the context of the empire. In the form of the tea trade, imperialism and consumerism created a new consuming public. British identity was becoming increasingly established in tea consumption.

a nice cup of tea

The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, from Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Milo Winter (1916)

By the twentieth century tea had become an integral part of British identity. In particular, during the First and Second World Wars, tea was initially exempt from rationing, such was its importance for morale. Drinking tea during the war also helped keep British soldiers alert, hydrated and away from alcohol. In contrast, John Lennon and Yoko Ono drank tea in bed for peace.

From the Mad Hatter in Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland to iconic figures like Mary Poppins and Star Trek’s Jean-Luc Picard, many of Britain’s best-loved characters are avid tea drinkers. George Orwell once declared that “Tea is one of the mainstays of civilization in this country.”

Over the course of three and a half centuries, drinking tea has become an everyday part of the lives of millions of Britons. At the time of writing, it is estimated that a remarkable 165 million cups of tea are drunk every day in the United Kingdom.

Source: www.thecollector.com