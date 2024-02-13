Why do taxpayers have to transfer tens of billions to banks?

The Bank of England attracted further unwanted attention last week when MPs described its bond sales programme, known as quantitative tightening, as a “leap into the dark”.

According to the Bank’s calculations, quantitative tightening could cost the taxpayer up to £130 billion over the lifetime of the scheme.

MPs highlighted that it was “highly anomalous” that decisions with huge fiscal implications were taken without little consideration of “value for money”.

However, the MPs’ report also made clear that there is no easy way to limit the potential damage.

So it is not clear how value for money considerations lead to a change in policy.

To understand how these losses accrue, a brief recap is necessary.

For more than a decade after the financial crisis the bank had been buying government bonds on the secondary market in an effort to stimulate the economy. As of 2021, the Bank’s stock of gilt purchases stood at £875bn.

To buy the bonds, the Bank created new commercial bank deposits on which it had to pay interest. When interest rates were low, the income the bank received from government bonds was greater than the interest paid on new commercial bank deposits.

These profits were then transferred back to the treasury.

However, as interest rates have risen, the cost of the program now comfortably exceeds the returns from gilt yields.

The government is under question regarding the difference. Essentially, taxpayers are transferring billions of dollars to the banks. Costs can be reduced by paying less interest to banks.

No one is actually suggesting that reserves should not be remunerated at all. This is because higher reserve levels increase the likelihood that banks will be able to meet liquidity demands in the event of a crisis. Encouraging banks to hold more reserves has positive prudential implications.

But the Bank of England could cut interest payments on a portion of commercial bank deposits, moving towards a ‘levelled-reserve’ system.

This possibility was raised by Charles Bean, former deputy governor of the Bank of England. He told Bloomberg that fiscal risks could be “moderate” if banks offer lower interest on commercial bank deposits. Another former deputy governor, Paul Tucker, has also raised the possibility of cutting interest remuneration.

The ECB has already taken steps in this direction. Last July, it announced it would not pay interest on bank reserves held below the regulatory minimum, which is set at one percent.

Research from the New Economics Foundation shows that cutting interest remuneration on reserves to the minimum required level could save the Treasury £55 billion over the next five years.

so why not?

There are many concerns about changing reserve requirements when a bank is actively selling bonds – mostly that it would smack of changing the rules of the game while the ball is still in play.

Stephen Milliard, deputy director of the National Institute for Economics and Social Research, said changing the rules would be in “very bad faith.”

Commercial banks were effectively forced to accept new interest-bearing deposits as payment for government bonds, so refusing interest payments after the fact is tantamount to default.

Many commentators have also argued that cutting the interest paid by the Bank of England to lenders would effectively be a tax on banking.

There is not necessarily a problem with the tax on banks, but it is likely that at least some of the cost will ultimately be borne by domestic borrowers.

Economists will continue to debate how effective various measures of quantitative easing were in stimulating the economy. However, given where we are now, there doesn’t seem to be any way to avoid the cost.

