Why do employers need to embrace flexible working for fathers?

In today’s world, where both parents work and grandparents are often away, working flexibly is a necessity, not a benefit. (Drazen Zigic via Getty Images)

We often talk about flexible working as a way to improve work-life balance, or as a bonus for parents so they can fit their job around their children. But in reality, flexible working isn’t a benefit, it’s a necessity. Whether you’re running late to run a nursery or care for a sick child, the ability to work flexible hours from home or by job sharing allows parents to stay on task And Enjoy time with your children.

Despite this, half of new fathers do not get the flexibility they demand. Although the period after childbirth is an important bonding time between parents and infants, 53% of men are denied the flexibility they ask for and 53% of low-income people are denied access to their flexi-working requests. The chances of being accepted are also less. A third of fathers do not know their right to adapt their work to suit their family life, and many employers are also unclear.

The broader picture of fathers in the UK is also bleak. The UK has the least generous paternity leave entitlements in Europe, with the statutory entitlement for new fathers being just two weeks. A recent survey of 3,000 new parents found that two in five fathers do not get paid parental leave – and one in five do not get time off work around the time of their child’s birth.

Read more: Why do employers benefit from offering increased maternity pay?

And not only is the lack of flexibility and parental leave driving fathers away from their families, it’s also hurting women’s careers. Denying fathers flexibility means women are left to shoulder the bulk of child care – and it reinforces the stereotype that women should stay at home, not work.

Gender stereotypes and cultural barriers

Like working mothers, fathers also face many systemic barriers when balancing work and child care. “It may be bias and gender stereotypes that women are uniquely equipped for caring roles. Too often, men are viewed as less capable or not able to take on the role of primary caregiver,” says Julie Nugent, senior vice president of Learning and Advisory Services at Catalyst, a nonprofit organization that empowers women to work. Helps create a workplace that is

Gender stereotyping is harmful in many ways. When women are seen as natural caregivers, workplaces are seen as male domains and women pay with their careers.

Read more: Why does the stigma around part-time work harm women’s careers?

Nearly a quarter of a million mothers with young children have left their jobs due to difficulties balancing work and child care, and many others are stuck in roles far below their capabilities. When men do not have access to the same flexible working hours as women, flexible work becomes another glass ceiling making it impossible for women to compete at a professional level.

And when men are seen as the breadwinners, they miss the opportunity to care for their children. However, when fathers take paternity leave, most of them are happy they did so. Additionally, research shows that fathers who take leave are more engaged with their children in the first years of their lives. They may also have better relationships with their partners, because they have had time to establish more equal co-parenting arrangements.

However, many fathers fear that taking time off will negatively impact their careers and their pay, Nugent says. “Additionally, some partners cannot take paternity leave or have to consider the remaining leave available to many working parents,” she says.

Research shows that fathers who take parental leave are more engaged with their children in the first years of their lives. (Mladen Zivkovic via Getty Images)

Benefits of flexible working for all parents

By normalizing flexible working and parental time off, everyone – regardless of gender – wins. “Sharing child care priorities can make it easier for women to return to work from leave and help close the gender gap. Therefore, it is important that organizations have parental leave policies that are open to all parents, not just women,” says Nugent.

“Furthermore, flexible working options and parental leave can promote many positive organizational outcomes, including greater gender equality within an organization, increased retention, and greater productivity and loyalty among parents.”

Read more: What to do if you can’t answer a job interview question – and how to recover

There are some things employers can do to help fathers access flexible working. First, having open, honest conversations about why this is important can help overcome fears of discrimination or retaliation and promote ideas of masculinity that focus on caring.

It is also important to provide paid parental leave and have written policies that support flexible working and caregiving for fathers in practice. Managers need proper training on how to handle flexible working requests. And when they are made, they must be approved – unless there are clear, obvious reasons why it won’t work. Nevertheless, a reasonable compromise must be reached between the employee and the employer.

“Share examples of male role models who have access to flexible working – especially at more senior levels – with employees,” says Nugent. “Offer parental leave for all caregivers. “This way we normalize caregiving across genders and begin to break down the stereotypes that caregiving is gendered.”

WATCH: Parents encouraged to apply for free child care

Download the Yahoo Finance app, which is available for Apple And Android,

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com