Why do business leaders need to reinvent themselves?

The last quarter of the year is one of my favorite times.

I enjoy the cooler weather and the opportunity to plan for the year ahead.

This often involves a review of what I have accomplished over the past year and also provides an opportunity to shed unnecessary professional burdens that I do not want to carry with me into the next year.

I’ve been an entrepreneur for over a decade, but the last two years were the most transformational.

I grew and expanded some of the services of my business, but I also been in stressful situations that taught me some great life lessons.

Through all the changes I’ve gone through as my business has grown, the one thing that has remained constant as an entrepreneur is reinventing myself.

The more my business grows, the more I appreciate the process of reinventing myself and the benefits it brings to my company.

When I first ventured into entrepreneurship, I had a different vision of where I thought I would be in a decade.

When I look back at my early business plans, I realize how much my vision has changed and how I’ve ended up in places I never imagined.

As important as it is to make short-term and long-term plans for our careers or businesses, it is equally important to keep in mind that your plan may completely change – and you need to adapt to it.

Does reinventing yourself mean tearing everything out and starting over? not necessarily.

For me, it was a process of annually, quarterly and monthly review of how I operate my business, how my company has grown and analyzing what is hindering my personal and professional growth.

It is a continuous process of editing and improving. It’s a process of quickly analyzing where my business is going, where it is not performing well and what I can change to achieve my goals faster.

Two things have been helpful to me: keeping a daily journal and having a mentor or business coach to talk to for advice.

When I was young, a relative advised me that if I wanted to see something clearly, I had to write it down and read it and that this process would allow me to see things from a new perspective.

I incorporate this step into my business daily. I write down my goals, my notes for the day and then make a diary entry of all the things that went well and what needs improvement.

I constantly review my journal entries, looking for patterns and identifying small issues before they turn into something bigger.

These journal entries have helped me understand what I was doing wrong and where I needed to reevaluate matters.

Whenever I faced an issue, writing about the issue, assessing it and writing possible solutions helped me.

Although my journaling process helped me tremendously, having a mentor who I constantly talked to and sought advice from helped me see where my shortcomings were.

The mentor gave me advice on what I could do to improve my skills and become the entrepreneur and woman I wanted to be.

Entrepreneurship is a dynamic journey. It inspires us, challenges us and makes us downright uncomfortable.

Reinventing ourselves to ensure that our journey takes us where we want is the key to our success.

Manar Al Hinai is an award-winning Emirati writer and communications consultant based in Abu Dhabi.

Updated: November 27, 2023, 4:38 am

Source: www.thenationalnews.com