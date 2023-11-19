Why do Americans feel pessimistic about the economy despite falling inflation and low unemployment?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation has reached its lowest level in 2 1/2 years. The unemployment rate has been below 4% for the longest period since the 1960s. And the US economy has repeatedly defied predictions of a coming recession. Yet according to numerous polls and surveys, most Americans have a pessimistic view of the economy.

This disparity has caused consternation, frustration and curiosity on social media and in opinion columns.

Last week, the government reported that consumer prices did not rise at all from September to October, the latest sign that inflation is continuing to ease from last year’s highs. A separate report showed that while Americans slowed their retail purchases in October from the previous month’s brisk pace, they were still spending enough to drive economic growth.

Still, nearly three-quarters of respondents rated the economy poorly, according to a poll last month by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The disparity between data and personal perceptions has become a political challenge for President Joe Biden as he prepares for his re-election campaign. Polls consistently show that a majority of Americans dislike Biden’s handling of the economy.

There are many factors behind the disengagement, but economists are pointing to one in particular: the persistent financial and psychological impact of the worst inflation rate in four decades. Inflation may be down, but many goods and services are still more expensive than three years ago

Lisa Cook, a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, captured this dynamic in her recent remarks at Duke University.

“Most Americans are not just looking for deflation” — a slowdown in price growth, Cook said. “They are looking for deflation. They want these prices to go back to where they were before the pandemic. …I’ve heard this from my family.”

This is especially true for some of the goods and services that Americans often pay for: bread, beef and other groceries, apartment rents, and utilities. Every week or month, consumers are reminded of how much prices have risen.

Deflation – a widespread decline in prices – generally makes people and companies reluctant to spend and is therefore not desirable. Instead, economists say, the goal is to have wages rise faster than prices so that consumers still come out ahead.

How inflation-adjusted incomes have performed since the pandemic is a complex question, as it is difficult for just one metric to encompass the experiences of nearly 160 million Americans.

Adjusted for inflation, average weekly earnings – which lie in the middle of the income distribution – grew at just a 0.2% annual rate from the last three months of 2019 to the second quarter of this year, according to senior Wendy Adelberg’s calculations. Fellow at the Brookings Institution. That meager gain has likely left many Americans feeling like they’ve made little financial progress.

For Katherine Charles, a 40-year-old single mother who lives in Tampa, Florida, the stagflation hasn’t made it easy to make ends meet. His rent increased by 15% in May. In the summer, to keep his electric bill low, Charles kept the air conditioning off during the day, despite Tampa’s scorching hot weather.

He has felt the need to cut back on groceries, though, he said, as his 16-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter “are at the age where they’re eating everything in front of them.”

Charles, a call center representative for a company that handles customer service for Medicare and Affordable Care Act health plans, got a raise to $18.21 an hour two years ago. But it did not increase much. He doesn’t even remember how big it was.

Other factors also play a role in why many people are still unhappy with the economy. Political bias is one of them. With Biden occupying the White House, Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say the economy is bad, according to a monthly survey of consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan.

Karen Dynan, a Harvard economist who served in both the George W. Bush and Obama administrations, said that economic sentiments diverge after a new president takes office, with voters of the party opposing the president becoming increasingly more likely. Let’s switch to negative attitude. ,

“The partisan divide is stronger than ever,” he said. “Partly because the country is more polarized.”

At the same time, comprehensive national data does not capture the experiences of millions of everyday Americans, many of whom have not seen their wages keep up with prices.

“Realistically, most people are probably pretty close to where they were before the pandemic,” said Brad Hershbein, a senior economist at the Upjohn Institute. “But there are many exceptions.”

For example, low-income Americans have generally received the largest percentage wage gains since the pandemic. Fierce competition for front-line workers at restaurants, hotels, retailers and entertainment venues forced companies to provide significant wage increases.

But according to economic research, poor people generally face higher inflation rates, because they spend a larger share of their income on volatile expenses like food, gas and rent – ​​items that have seen some of the largest price increases. Has been absorbed.

Even for those whose incomes keep pace with prices, research shows that people hate inflation more than its economic impact. Most people do not expect their wages to keep pace with rising prices. Even if that happens, higher pay may come with a time lag.

