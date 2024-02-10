Why direct-to-consumer favorites like Casper, Allbirds, and Peloton are struggling now

The direct-to-consumer boom is coming to an end.

A group of companies backed by billions of venture capital funds saw a record year for IPOs in 2021. Now, three years later, most of those direct-to-consumer, or DTC, companies are still struggling with profitability.

“It is now the profitability angle that separates the winners from the losers in DTC,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “One of the problems with many direct-to-consumer companies is that they’re not profitable and many of them don’t really have any solid path to profitability. And that’s when investors get very nervous, especially In the current market where capital is expensive.”

Allbirds, Warby Parker, Rent the Runway, ThredUp and others once represented a new era of retail. These digital-first, ultra-modern companies rose to prominence in the 2010s, fueled by social media advertising and the rising tide of online shopping. With this group came a large wave of venture capital funding, motivated by low interest rates.

In just less than a decade, venture capital funding exploded, growing from $60 billion in 2012 to $643 billion in 2021. Thirty percent of that funding was invested in retail brands, and more than $5 billion went specifically to companies that were involved in e-commerce. Commerce and consumer products. As the COVID-19 pandemic shifted most shopping online, venture capital funds focused solely on digital native direct-to-consumer companies.

According to a CNBC analysis of 22 publicly traded DTC companies, more than half have seen their stock price decline 50% or more since going public. Notable companies in the sector, such as SmileDirectClub, which went public in 2019, and wine subscription box Winc, have declared bankruptcy. Direct-to-consumer mattress company Casper announced it will go private in late 2021 after a year and a half of disappointing trading. Recently meal kit subscription service Blue Apron delisted from the US stock market after being acquired by Wonder Group.

Now many of these so-called DTC darlings are being forced to reevaluate their business models to survive the changing consumer landscape.

Watch the video above to find out what happened to the DTC darlings of the 2010s and how the direct-to-consumer group is faring in the new decade.

Source: www.cnbc.com