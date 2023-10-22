Why digital artists are welcoming the proposed crypto regulation?

The government’s proposed crypto crackdown has been welcomed by creatives, who were once excited about what blockchain technology could offer the art world.

The technology’s reputation has faced pressure for several months since the 2021-22 crypto-hype peak, which culminated with the arrest of former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried and the ongoing fraud trial.

This week, Treasurer Jim Chalmers unveiled a paper recommending greater regulation of crypto exchanges in Australia.

Adam Sullivan is a Sydney-based artist who first started using the technology through NFTs in 2019.

NFT stands for non-fungible token. When an NFT is sold it gives the buyer a unique receipt that certifies the purchase of the digital asset on the blockchain.

He hopes that, through regulation, the technology can get on the “right track” and allow people to sell music and art as digital assets through the blockchain.

“faith [in crypto] That’s absolutely out the window at this point, and rightfully so,” he said.

“A lot of questionable things have happened across the board and I’m glad it’s being brought to light.

“I’m excited by the proposed rules, so we can begin to build trust again.”

The multidisciplinary artist – who releases music and art under the pseudonym Made By Tsuki – recalls the brief moment when blockchain technology seemed to provide real “excitement” and usefulness to the art world.

“I found blockchain in 2019 [when it was] “Suggested by a fan who supported my music and wanted to purchase and display my digital art,” Mr. Sullivan said.

“I was trying to find a simple way to sell my digital art the same way I could sell my paintings.

“Blockchain enabled me to combine my art and music into one piece.

“The advancements were exciting because I started to understand the impact of the technology.

“It was a home and ecosystem for my audiovisual painting.

“With clear provenance and automated collection of royalties, the door was opened.”

Adam says that once NFTs went mainstream, “bad actors” took advantage of the “lack of regulation.”

“There was a time when cryptobros and NFTs were in the news, it felt like this technology actually works and is for digital artists,” he said.

“We are now years behind that, and it is such a small way of using blockchain that it is now just a niche-use case.

Source: theabj.com.au