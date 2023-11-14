Alt-right press hero and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a star appearance at the Spanish protests alongside Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain’s far-right Vox party.

It took an hour for Tucker Carlson, leader of the US alt-right movement, and Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain’s far-right Vox party, to cross Madrid’s Calle Faraj.

It was the 11th day of protests against plans by acting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to secure another term in office by granting amnesty to those who took part in the illegal and failed Catalan independence bid.

The former American anchor, who was fired by Fox News for spreading rumors and supporting the attack on the US Capitol, surprised all the protesters gathered in Madrid.

No one had expectations from him.

“Shall we take a picture with him?” This phrase was most repeated among young people who identified with Carlson.

His appearance came on an important day for the Socialist Party, which recently registered amnesty legislation in Congress and announced next Wednesday and Thursday as the dates for the debate on Sanchez’s investiture.

But why did Tucker Carlson appear as a star at the Madrid protests?

What is Carlsen doing in Madrid?

Before his dismissal in April, the American host of the most-watched show on cable television had become a leading figure of the alternative right.

The 54-year-old journalist is one of its most controversial figures, having said such phrases as: “We have to be honest: running the country means killing people”.

Since his dismissal, Carlson has hosted his own talk show on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, where he has interviewed former President Donald Trump, among others.

On the same social network, Carlsen announced that he was in Madrid by publishing a photo with Vox’s head, in which he can be seen wearing a small microphone.

Vox’s sources told El Español that Carlson will interview Abascal this week and that his appearance at the demonstration will be part of the images that will be broadcast along with the interview.

“He wanted to see what was happening here and that’s why he came. He contacted us because of the series of interviews he was doing,” the Vox source told the Spanish media outlet.

On Monday, when Carlson and Abascal were being filmed, about 1,200 people attended the demonstration, according to the government delegation. This was a decrease from the previous week.

Who has Carlson interviewed before?

Abascal isn’t the only far-right person the host wants to meet.

Recently the interview he conducted with the controversial Argentinian presidential candidate Javier Miley became the most watched interview in the history of the X social network.

During the interview, the Argentine politician accused Pope Francis of “favouring a bloody dictatorship”.

He also met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who claimed that the only way to end the war in Ukraine is to re-elect Donald Trump as US President.

The Hungarian Prime Minister said, “The Russians are much stronger, much more numerous than the Ukrainians.” “Recall Trump…Trump is the man who can save the Western world.”

