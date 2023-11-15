Why did the price of Solana (SOL) rise today?

TL;DR

sol price rise : Solana’s token SOL has seen significant growth, rising by 7% in 24 hours, 50% in two weeks, and 160% in a month, currently priced at around $59.

: The uptrend could be driven by the overall bullish crypto market, significant institutional investment, and the FOMO effect influencing investor behavior. Coinbase’s role: The listing of Coinbase’s SOL perpetual futures has increased its reach and appeal, particularly to institutional investors.

SOL keeps flashing green

Solana’s native token – SOL – appears to be defying the ongoing consolidation of the cryptocurrency market, with a price increase of 7% in the last 24 hours. The asset has increased by over 50% over the past two weeks and is up a whopping 160% on a monthly basis, currently sitting at around $59 (according to data from CoinGecko).

The overall bullish state of the market over the past several weeks could be a factor driving up SOL’s valuation. Recall that the leading cryptocurrencies by market cap – Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) – also recently reached yearly peaks.

The second reason could be the substantial interest coming from institutional investors. According to a recent research conducted by CoinShares, Solana saw inflows of approximately $12 million in the last 14 days.

The FOMO (fear of missing out) effect should also be mentioned. This is a psychological phenomenon where people make irrational decisions based on the perception that they may miss out on potential profits and associating with a coin that is highly popular in the community.

FOMO often leads to impulsive buying and selling without doing due diligence, meaning some people may have entered Solana’s ecosystem simply because they saw its impressive price rise recently.

Coinbase and Solana

Last but not least, Solana’s uptrend can be attributed to Coinbase’s decision to list perpetual futures on its international exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

This option gives clients greater leverage to bet on asset price fluctuations. This makes Solana more accessible to institutional investors globally, who often use Coinbase as a marketplace to trade digital currencies.

