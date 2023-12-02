Why did Tesla's Cybertruck fail to impress investors?

key takeaways

Tesla shares fell before paring losses a day after the first delivery of its Cybertruck.

Investors were not impressed as the company struggled to produce and distribute the Cybertruck on a large scale.

The cost of the Cybertruck is also much higher than expected at the time of its initial announcement in 2019.

Cybertruck is unlikely to prove cash flow positive for at least 12-18 months, according to analysts.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell as much as 3.4% on Friday, a day after the automaker delivered the first units of its long-awaited Cybertruck, before paring some of those losses.

Despite the pomp and show held in Austin, Texas yesterday, investors remained unimpressed with the Cybertruck and perhaps here’s why:

Not everybody got their truck

Tesla delivered the first Cybertruck to very few people years later and many are still waiting for their orders to be fulfilled. Deliveries of the Cyberbeast and all-wheel drive models are expected to begin in 2024 while deliveries of the rear-wheel drive option will begin in 2025.

Delivery will remain a challenge

“We dug our own grave with the Cybertruck,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted during the company’s last earnings call, highlighting production challenges.

However, Musk said the company could reach a production rate of about 250,000 Cybertrucks per year in 2025, but he said this brings manufacturing complexity. According to reutersBernstein analysts believe this is an aggressive ask and have raised their estimate to 250 deliveries in 2023 and 75,000 deliveries in 2024.

Wedbush analysts expect Tesla to deliver 2,000-3,000 Cybertrucks this quarter and 10,000 Cybertrucks in the first half of next year.

It costs more than expected

Pricing for the Cybertruck starts at $60,990 (excluding tax credits), which is almost double the $39,900 price tag that was reported when the vehicle was first announced in 2019.

The CyberBeast model is tagged at around $100,000 before any savings, and is expected to fetch north of $96,000 after adjusting for discounts.

It’s not going to make money, at least for a while

Tesla went public in 2010, and made its first quarterly profit in 2013, but it took almost a decade to reach a profitable year.

Analysts do not expect the Cybertruck to bring any financial windfall for Tesla in the near future.

“Musk & Co. do not expect this vehicle to be cash flow positive for the next 12 to 18 months (in our view it could be longer),” Wedbush analysts said.

Source: www.investopedia.com