Why did S&P Global stocks crush the market on Thursday?

Thursday was one of those days when S&P Global (SPGI 6.98%) stock far outperformed the top equity indices it manages. Following the release of third-quarter results, the financial information and analytics specialist’s share price soared 7% higher. On the contrary, it S&P 500 The index advanced only 1.9%.

S&P Global crushes analyst profitability estimates

According to both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP (adjusted) standards, S&P Global reported revenues of more than $3.08 billion for the quarter. This was 8% more than the same period last year. Adjusted net income rose at a 6% pace to $1.02 billion, or a little more than $3.21 per share.

Both figures topped consensus analyst estimates, especially at the bottom. On average, forecasters following S&P Global stocks were projecting $3.03 billion for revenue and just $3.04 per share for adjusted net income.

All five divisions of the company saw improvement in revenues. Interestingly, the product for which it is best known, the index, recorded the lowest year-on-year growth figure at 6%. Mobility was the leader in this regard, with its share growing 20% ​​in the quarter to $819 million.

Management raises adjusted earnings guidance

S&P Global also raised its full-year guidance for adjusted net income. Due to higher profit margins and anticipated lower tax rates, it has reset its range to $8.75 to $8.90 per share; Earlier it was expecting $8.65 to $8.85. Meanwhile, the company reiterated its revenue growth forecast of 10% to 12% over 2022.

