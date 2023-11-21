medical-device company Medtronic(MDT 4.60%) stock was in good shape on Tuesday. Investors rallied nearly 5% after the company released its latest quarterly data. It was good enough to reach the top S&P 500 Index Performance–The Bellwether Index fell 0.2% on the day.

Medtronic doubles in its second quarter

For its second quarter of fiscal 2024, Medtronic managed to grow its revenue by more than 5% year over year to $8 billion. Profits went in the opposite direction, but the decline was not severe. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income fell 3% to $1.67 billion, or less than $1.25 per share.

Still, both key figures beat analysts’ estimates. On average, forecasters tracking the medical-device company’s stock were projecting $7.93 billion on the top line and $1.18 per share in adjusted net income.

In its earnings release, Medtronic attributed its growth to “continued broad-based strength across businesses and geographies benefiting from sustainable fundamentals.” A standout was the company’s range of diabetes products, which saw revenue growth of nearly 10% during Q2FY23.

Full-year fiscal 2024 guidance raised

Medtronic gave a strong signal of confidence in its future with the increase in its guidance. For the entire period of this fiscal year, the company believes that its revenue will grow by 4.75% from the FY2023 figure. (It was previously guiding for 4.5%.)

It also raised its estimate for adjusted net earnings per share. It is now at $5.13 to $5.19, up from $5.08 to $5.16.

Eric Volkmann has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com