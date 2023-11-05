Why did last week feel like 2021 in fintech?

welcome back Interchange, where we take a look at the hottest fintech news from the past week. If you would like to receive The Interchange straight to your inbox every Sunday, please note Here to sign up! Last week, we covered some of the biggest moves in the fintech space, Intuit’s decision to shut down Mint, what it means for startups, and much more. read on!

Return of Mega-Round

Last week felt like 2021. Okay, something like this.

At least three nine-figure funding rounds were announced in the fintech sector last week. It’s quite rare to see a nine-figure round these days, much less two or three. So we were excited to say the least.

First, I covered a Brazilian banking-as-a-service startup QI Tech $200 million was raised led by General Atlantic. Besides having a lot of cash, it was a big deal, because it was the biggest venture round in Brazil so far this year – not just in fintech, but across all industries. The company was kind enough to share revenue figures, which is not very common, considering that revenue was up 89% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. This also proves that the infrastructure remains resilient even during this recession. Earlier this year, Visa announced that it was going to acquire Brazilian payments infrastructure company Pismo in a deal worth $1 billion.

Meanwhile, in the Middle East, bad gossip $200 million was raised in a Series D funding round, valuing it at $1.5 billion. I’m a little surprised that a buy now, pay later platform would attract so much venture capital, given that so many players in the space have faced their own challenges over the past year. But TC’s tag broke it down for us, explaining that the markets where Tabi operates don’t have the same kind of access to credit cards that we do in the US. He wrote: “As a result, BNPL serves as an important source. Credit; While this is seen as a convenience in developed markets with abundant credit options, it is a necessity for many consumers in the Middle East and, by extension, the Gulf. Tabby is also beneficial!

And last but not least, based in Palo Alto, California next insurance Announced that it has received $265 million of strategic capital from Allianz and Allstate. As reported by CNBC, Next is “approaching $1 billion in premium revenue but remains unprofitable.” In April 2021, TechCrunch reported that the SMB-focused insurance provider had raised a $250 million funding round at a $4 billion valuation.

Combined, the three fintech companies alone raised $650 million. And it’s notable that two of the three companies were based in markets outside the U.S.

Although I don’t think this means we’re suddenly going to see mega-rounds on a regular basis, it’s still exciting news for the sector!

You can hear Alex Wilhelm, Becca Szkutak and I (Mary Ann) discuss this topic on Friday’s episode of Equity:

Where do all the Mint users go?

Now that Intuit says it’s shutting down its personal finance app Mint in January, the company expects the majority of Mint customers to stay on Credit Karma and join it. However, some Mint competitors told me they were already seeing an increase in new customers.

Monarch Money, a subscription-based money manager app, was one of them. You may remember Mary Ann wrote about her $4.8 million seed round in 2021.

The company shared via email that it had “doubled the number of users” in the past week since the news broke. After the story came out, Monarch executives came back to me and said the normal sign-up rate had increased to 10 times and by the end of the day it was 20 times higher.

I later heard from several other Mint competitors, including Copilot co-founder Andres Ugarte, who told me that November 2 was the company’s “biggest day ever.” Like Monarch, Copilot, which we covered here and here in 2020, is a subscription-based personal finance tracker, and even from the first story, it was going after Mint.

“We are currently getting more than five times the number of users on a daily basis,” Ugarte said via email.

I covered the pre-seed round of Plenti, which provides a platform for couples to manage their finances together, in May. Emily Luk, co-founder and CEO, said via email that the startup interviewed hundreds of millennial couples who manage their finances online, and found that of the 90% who had tried Mint, only 10% still Were using it. Their reason? “Budgeting and reporting is too detailed for this stage of their lives, or it takes too much work to maintain,” Look said.

“Mint was part of the previous generation of products that helped people track and monitor their finances,” Look said. “The next generation will help people actively manage their money.”

Plenty is still in waitlist mode; However, as a result of the news, the startup added a dropdown item to its waiting list to gauge whether new users signing up are looking to switch to Mint. If so, those folks will get quick access and a way to import transaction history before Mint’s January 1st cutoff.

Meanwhile, Origin launched on time on November 3. The startup claims that it is “the first personal finance platform to provide holistic tracking of net worth, AI-powered financial guidance, automated investments, easy tax filing, estate planning and options.” To meet with a certified financial planner.” It’s too early to know if Mint’s closure will affect user sign-ups, so hopefully I can come back with an update. – Christine

weekly news

UK-based fintech giant Revolut has appointed a new CEO for its UK division. Francesca Carlesi will be in charge of Revolut’s division in her home country, and Nick Storonsky will remain CEO of Revolut Ltd. It’s worth noting that today’s news is that Revolut does not have a banking license in the UK, even after years of back-end work. -Onward with British regulators. The company applied for a UK banking license in 2021. More details here.

The unit, which raised $100 million at a $1.2 billion valuation, has launched a white label app that it says will allow software companies to integrate banking and lending into its platform “with just one line of code.” gives.

According to these articles from tech.eu, Klarna employees were due to strike in the fintech’s home country of Sweden next week. But the strike was called off by the end of last week. Via email, Klarna CEO and co-founder Sebastian Siemiatkowski told TechCrunch on Friday that “after a week of intense negotiations,” the company had reached an agreement to join the bank employer organization by January 1, 2024. . More here.

As reported by Yahoo Finance, PayPal announced third-quarter earnings “that topped analysts’ estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The fintech company reported adjusted earnings of $1.30, compared to estimates of $1.23.” reported. Revenue of $7.42 billion was slightly better than the expected $7.39 billion. As Reuters reported, the company’s shares “closed nearly 7% higher at $55.06 on Thursday, as a strong full-year profit forecast offset a slowdown in spending Also calmed market jitters.” Interestingly, the company’s new CEO Alex Criss told American Banker, “Our cost base is too high and it’s slowing us down. The company’s focus is not clear.”

Neon Money Club last week became the first black-owned tech company in the US to launch an American Express card: “According to information provided to AfroTech (and cited by Yahoo Finance), Neon Money Club – co-founded by Luke Bailey and Jackie… Established Liao – has partnered with American Express (Amex) to launch ‘a credit card that will challenge the norms through its design and benefits, including allowing users to invest rewards points in the US stock market. Involved.” Hear more from Bailey in this article by TC’s Dominic-Madory Davis here.

Funding and M&A

As seen on TechCrunch

Charlie’s puts new funding toward preventing senior-focused banking fraud (This round comes just six months after the company announced its initial round of funding and launched. Since then, according to its CEO, it has garnered “thousands of users”.)

Payroll Integrations secures $20M to build employee financial wellness tools

seen elsewhere

Atlanta insurance tech startup raises $10 million

Preczn raises $6.8M to revolutionize SaaS platforms with operational fintech features

Casa Living raises $70 million to expand property portfolio

Weebly’s Unprecedented $50 Million Financial Incentive for Ecommerce Wholesalers

ICYMI: Auquan raises $3.5M in seed funding to provide AI-powered insights to the financial services industry

Image Credit: bryce durbin

Source: www.bing.com