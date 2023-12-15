Why did Fisker stock jump nearly 5% higher on Thursday?

Happy person leaning out of car window while driving at night

Upstart Electric Vehicle (EV) Manufacturers fiskar (NYSE:FSR) was electric on the stock exchange on Thursday. Due to its partnership with one of the top banks in the country, the company is able to provide an affordable financing option to customers. The potential popularity of this initiative excited investors, and they traded up about 5% of Fisker stock that day in response.

1.99% financing promised – but for a limited time

Through its Fisker Finance unit, the company is launching a low-cost auto loan program for eligible customers. This will allow such people to own one of the company’s high-end Ocean SUVs at an annual percentage rate (APR) as low as 1.99% for a 60-month loan.

The program is being offered through partnerships with banking giants JPMorgan Chase,

The rates are basically a teaser to quickly drive sales and increase interest and publicity. Fisker is describing them as “special rates,” and also saying they’ll be available until January 10, 2024.

As is common in the auto industry these days, potential Ocean owners can apply for such financing through the Fisker Finance portal. According to the EV expert, the system can give financing decisions within minutes. Of course, there is no guarantee that an applicant will receive favorable rates or be offered a loan.

Fisker says its finance arm offers loans up to 24.99% APR.

This could be the deciding factor for fence-meetings

In these days of (relatively) high interest rates in our economy, a figure like 1.99% is certainly attractive. This may prove to be a problem for those looking for an expensive ocean liner; At the very least, it would generate favorable publicity for the fixer. Investors were right to applaud the scrappy company’s latest move.

