Why did Fisker shares reach an all-time low this week? The Motley Fool

fiskar (FSR 0.34%) shares jumped Thursday, but the stock was bouncing off an all-time low this week. The electric vehicle (EV) start-up has lost more than 75% of its market value in the last three months due to a string of bad news.

That includes a 17% decline this week through Friday’s start, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Things got so bad for Fisker this week that its founder and CEO felt the need to make a public statement against negative reports about the company.

teething troubles

Fisker recently began sales and deliveries of its fully electric Ocean SUV, but it has faced several setbacks. The company lowered its 2023 vehicle production volume guidance twice within a month. On its third-quarter earnings call, it cut its 2023 forecast to a midpoint of 15,000 vehicles, down from 21,500 at the midpoint of its previous range. Less than a month later, the company said it expected to make only 10,000 vehicles this year.

Even before the news of the cut in production guidance, investors were nervous about the company’s financial and operating position following the delay in releasing its third quarter report. However, this was only due to the timing of the replacement of its Chief Accounting Officer, who had recently left the company.

All these concerns led some analysts to downgrade the stock. Recently, Chris McNally of Evercore ISI dropped his rating on the stock from Buy to Hold. He also lowered his company’s price target on the shares from $6 to $2.

a vigorous rebuttal

This week, CEO Henrik Fisker said he thinks negative sentiment toward his company has been “exaggerated.” He said that its EVs have now been launched in 11 different countries and he feels that the company is on the right track with its business plan. Fisker also said the company will provide another business update later this month.

However, investors aren’t waiting for it — they’re selling stocks. With Fisker still close to its all-time low, there is money to be made here for new investors if the CEO’s optimism ultimately proves justified. Given that its market cap is now below $500 million, it won’t take much positive news for the stock to surge. After all, this is the revenue it will generate from the 10,000 vehicles it is going to produce this year.

Fixer stocks are a risky bet, but it can be a bet that investors can place some of their speculative funds into, as long as they are clear about the risks involved.

