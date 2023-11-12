Why did Democrats win the Kentucky governor’s race but lose in Mississippi? This was an election cycle of unique contradictions.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, left, won re-election, while Democrat Brandon Pressley, right, lost his bid in Mississippi. AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley; AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Last week, Democrats enjoyed a wave of success in most of the top election contests.

Governor Andy Beshear won re-election, but Brandon Pressley lost the Mississippi governor’s race.

It’s a tale of two states: both conservative, but one leaning more Republican.

Last week, Democrats were victorious in high-stakes elections across the United States, winning the Kentucky gubernatorial election, flipping the Virginia House of Delegates and gaining full control of that state’s legislature, and winning a key referendum in Ohio that Will now ensure access to abortion. Its constitution.

But in Mississippi, Republican Governor Tate Reeves was re-elected to a second term over Democratic nominee Brandon Pressley by a margin of about 4.4 points, a relatively close call for the conservative state. Presley clearly made some progress, even if it wasn’t enough to carry the day.

Kentucky is also a conservative southern state where voters generally support Republicans in most statewide races, yet Democratic Governor Andy Beshear was re-elected to a second term by five points over GOP state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

So why did the two states split in the race for their respective governorships? Several key differences moved the needle more strongly for Beshear than for Presley.

an abortion success

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, abortion rights have become a powerful political issue for Democrats, while GOP lawmakers have struggled with a position to counter their overwhelming opposition to abortion. Which is favorable to a wide section of voters.

Beshear pressured Cameron throughout the 2023 campaign over a near-complete abortion ban in the state. AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

In Kentucky, Beshear ran an ad featuring a young woman named Hadley Duvall, who was raped by her stepfather at the age of 12. During the campaign, Duvall called on Cameron to support a highly restrictive abortion ban that did not include exceptions for rape or incest. The attorney general later indicated he would support exceptions “if the court forces us to change that law,” but many voters have been angered by the mainstream GOP’s messaging on an issue that is incredibly nuanced. Could, even among some Republican voters.

Beshear characterized the state’s nearly complete abortion ban as “excessive” in the eyes of many voters.

But in Mississippi, the abortion debate was essentially neutralized, because both Reeves and Presley are anti-abortion. While Democratic enthusiasm for Beshear was heightened by his support for exceptions to the Kentucky law, the opposite was true of Pressley’s candidacy, as Mississippi Democrats were likely to cite Medicaid expansion and increased education funding as key issues. Was.

running on the edge

Beshear made significant inroads in rural and suburban communities across Kentucky, but it was the state’s population centers that made his victory over Cameron possible.

In Louisville, which is consolidated with Jefferson County, Beshear won 70% of the vote. Beshear won by a margin of about 103,000 votes in Jefferson County alone.

Beshear’s statewide margin of victory was driven by cities like Louisville.AP Photo/David Goldman

Lexington, the state’s second most populous city, is consolidated with Fayette County and in recent years has also produced sizable margins for Democratic candidates. Beshear won Fayette County by a margin of 72% to 28%, a massive 44-point lead, giving him approximately 45,000 more votes than Cameron.

Banking on these types of numbers was helpful to Beshear as he ran competitively across the state, even winning several counties that former President Donald Trump won by large margins in 2020 Was.

In Mississippi, Presley relied more on the urban-rural coalition. He also campaigned in suburban areas, but the state’s suburban voters tend to be more conservative than voters in other parts of the country, especially in northern Mississippi and along the Gulf Coast.

While Presley performed strongly in cities such as Jackson and several rural counties in the Delta, the margin was not as large in urban Kentucky due to the smaller population.

In Hinds County, the state capital of Jackson, Presley defeated Reeves, 79% to 20%. But Presley’s 59-point advantage in Hinds County gave him only 38,000 votes, not enough to overcome Reeves’ margin in the state’s mostly rural and suburban counties.

a tale of two names

Beshear comes from a prominent Democratic family in Kentucky politics. Her father is former Governor Steve Beshear, who led the state from 2007 to 2015. Like the younger Beshear, the elder Beshear also served as Kentucky Attorney General.

Both father and son have built a reputation as political moderates in a state that has not been receptive to the national democratic brand since the 1990s.

Voters in Kentucky are therefore well familiar with the Beshear name, and the elder Beshear often received high marks from voters, even though he was nearing the end of his second and final gubernatorial term.

Presley’s candidacy immediately made headlines, as he is a second cousin of the late singer Elvis Presley, but he never focused on his surname to garner votes.

The Presley name is golden in music, but the family is not known for its ventures into elected politics. Meanwhile, Beshear is more likely to benefit from his surname among some voters, given his family’s history in Kentucky.

And now he will have four more years in the Governor’s Mansion.

