Why did Daryl Hall file a restraining order against John Oates?

Daryl Hall and John Oates attend the 8th Annual NARAS Heroes Awards Ceremony in New York City on December 11, 2003. Evan Agostini/Getty Images

surrounding circumstances daryl hallRestraining order against longtime music partner John Oates Has been disclosed.

According to the Associated Press, Hall, 77, sued Oates, 75, over plans to sell his share of their joint business venture. Oates’ intention to sell his share of Primary Wave Music, an independent music publisher, is reportedly a breach of the terms of his business contract. (Terms of the contract have not been publicly disclosed.)

A judge in Nashville unsealed part of the lawsuit on Wednesday, November 22. According to the AP, the judge granted Hall a restraining order to temporarily halt the sale during the ongoing legal proceedings. The judge ruled that Oates and others involved in his trust cannot close the sale of Hol Oates Enterprises LLP to a private investment firm until the arbitrator in a separate case responds or the judge’s restraining order expires. .

The judge’s decision was released the same day that Hall filed his lawsuit. us weekly It was confirmed Wednesday that Hall has filed an anonymous complaint and a motion for a temporary restraining order. A subsequent order from the judge allowed more details to be provided.

undefined

Neither Hall nor Oates have publicly addressed the legal drama. We Have been contacted for comment.

The two musicians formed their eponymous band in 1970 and released 18 studio albums. Their last album, A Holiday Record, was released in 2006. Hall and Oates last toured together in October 2022, a month after Hall downplayed their working relationship.

John Oates and Darryl Hall at the Harborfront Pavilion in Baltimore, July 20, 1991. Paul Natkin/Getty Images

“I don’t have any partner. You say John Oates is my partner? …He is my business partner. He’s not my creative partner,” Hall quipped during an appearance bill maher“Club Random” podcast in September 2022. “John and I are brothers, but we’re not creative brothers. We’re business partners. We made a record together called Hall & Oates, but we’ve always been very different, and that’s a really important thing to me.

He continued at the time: “We are not bitter in any way. We are friends. “Our directions are different and have been since about 1975.”

undefined

Hall & Oates’ music catalog was acquired by Primary Wave in 2007. As of 2021, Hall regrets transferring ownership of the track from BMC to Primary Wave.

“Oh, in the early days, it sold out to me and I didn’t get the money,” Hall told Sky News in May 2021, without naming a firm. “I have a bit of publishing, but did a lot of bad business in the early days – I’m a real rock and roll story when it comes to that kind of thing. Never sell your publication – Maybe if you are, you know, 80 and you decided to retire, you could sell your publication, but I wouldn’t even suggest that then, I don’t like that concept. But I don’t believe. It’s all you have.”

Oates, for his part, recently told UltimateGuitar.com that his band will not be making another record together. “I would never say no to anything, but I doubt it. I think Daryl and I have moved on from this, I really do,” he said during an interview published in July. “Hall & Oates’ future lies in the past.”

Source: www.bing.com