Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Crushed the Market Today

Leading Gene Therapy Company CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP 13.57%) Tuesday was a very memorable day in the market. Following the release of encouraging quarterly results, the stock gained momentum and closed nearly 14% higher. Meanwhile, Bellwether S&P 500 Today the index may rise by only 0.3%.

CRISPR’s Q3 net loss narrows significantly

CRISPR, a relatively early-stage company with sporadic revenue, reported no growth at the top in its third quarter. On a year-on-year basis, it managed to reduce operating expenses, which translated into lower net losses.

For the period, its loss was just over $110 million ($1.41 per share), compared with a loss of more than $176 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Fortunately for the highly specialized healthcare company and its shareholders, analysts were expecting a lot of red ink on the bottom line. On average, they were forecasting that CRISPR would post a net loss of $1.99 per share.

The company also updated investors on its progress with a series of pipeline programs developed using its gene-editing capabilities. Among these may come important news about the most promising sickle cell disease treatment, Exa-Cell. CRISPR reiterated that it has received a December 8 action date for the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) for the therapy.

Costs are falling, pipeline projects are moving forward

Since CRISPR, like many other biotechs, does not yet have a stable revenue base, investors are concerned about the growth of its pipeline and how it is controlling costs. With its earnings release and business updates, it clearly managed to convince the market that it is performing well on both counts.

Source: www.fool.com