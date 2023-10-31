Why Comcast created an accelerator to boost sports startups techcrunch

When you think of Comcast, you probably think of cable or internet service, but it’s also a part of NBCUniversal. It also includes some sports coverage like Olympics, NASCAR, WWE and PGA. Thus, Comcast has some motivation to bring innovation to the way it covers and consumes sports.

In 2020, the company decided it needed a vehicle to support startups that were trying to bring disruptive technology to sports. The Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator was born out of a vision to find startups that would bring something innovative to their sports league partners, while also giving the startups access to Comcast’s media expertise and the leagues themselves.

This year the accelerator welcomed 10 companies to its 2023 cohort; This is the third category. Unlike a lot of accelerators, this one is not exactly looking for beginners. Instead, he wants companies that have already created a product and are working with customers. Comcast works with the companies throughout the six-month period to introduce them to its partners and help them grow, but the companies continue to operate as normal.

Comcast invests $50,000 in each company in exchange for stock equity. Jenna Kurth, vice president of startup partnerships and head of Comcast NBCU SportsTech, acknowledges that it’s a nominal amount of money, designed mostly to cover expenses related to participating in the accelerator. But she says the investment sends an important message to her group’s participants.

“It’s really about our role in the game and their success, but I think the other big important part of it is the stock that you would reserve to bring in a strategic advisor,” Kurth told TechCrunch+. “But in this case, you’re bringing in multiple strategic advisors from different sports teams and leagues and types of sports.”

The company also has a sister accelerator called Comcast NBCU LiftLabs, a six-week program focused on enterprise AI companies.

