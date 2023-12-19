Why climate risk now affects where millions of Americans choose to live

Flooding in Richwood, TX after Hurricane Harvey shows sensitivity to climate risk (Photo by Justin…) [+] Sullivan/Getty Images)

getty images

In recent decades, we have seen paradoxical population growth in climate-risk-prone Southern cities, especially in Texas. Cities such as Houston and San Antonio, but also Miami and Fort Lauderdale in Florida, are attracting investment despite being vulnerable to extreme weather, including wildfires, extreme heat and flooding from hurricanes and tropical storms. Why is the population of these cities increasing even as climate risks continue to increase? A new study finds that high-level data doesn’t tell the whole picture.

While overall these cities are booming, the story is a little different when you zoom out to a level to see what’s happening in neighborhoods and even individual city blocks, especially when it comes to flood risk. She comes. As flood data becomes more readily available to home buyers, they are taking it into account when making purchasing decisions. The First Street Foundation, a research group, recently published a study in Nature Communications that found that the threat of flooding is now driving millions of people from their homes, stifling growth in these otherwise vibrant cities, and accelerating micro-level degradation or observable “climate abandonment zones”. Over the past two decades, more than 7 million people chose to avoid or move out of flood-risk areas. This data shows that although the conversation may suggest otherwise, when people are talking about their home buying decisions they are actually taking into account climate change, which is a major threat that most people will face in their lifetime. The most important financial decision to be taken in.

For years, companies have been making real estate decisions about where to invest and build using climate-informed decision-making processes. This is especially true for those that have strong enterprise risk management and business continuity programs. These organizations, in partnership with their insurance companies, have created a repository of accurate, risk-informed data to protect themselves. Now it appears consumers are doing the same. Real estate marketplace Zillow has consistently published research underscoring this trend, including its recent study, which found that 4 out of 5 home buyers consider climate risk, especially flood risk, as a factor in their purchasing decision. This more responsible approach by individual households will reduce domestic climate migration in the long term, reduce additional spending on government emergency response measures, and is very good news for community resilience overall.

This latest data confirms that climate risks have and will continue to impact millions of Americans, which is consistent with the global picture. According to the World Bank, a changing climate threatens to trigger a wave of mass migration of more than 200 million people by 2050. This would be an increase of more than 43% from the current global estimate of approximately 281 million international migrants in the world today, which already accounts for 3.6% of the global population. These migration flows have provoked popular backlash in many destination countries, including the United States, fueling political tension and prompting legal action to encourage deterrence, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order on illegal immigration. Is.

Despite these growing obstacles, desperate people with fewer options will continue to migrate to escape extreme weather in the years to come, often heading to places like Texas that are trying to keep them out. This increased population will put pressure on overpopulated areas, driving investment in essential infrastructure and services, and encouraging settlement in risky, flood-prone areas, which may seem cheaper in the short term but when appropriately risk-weighted. But it will be more expensive. Creating public awareness about the problem is a positive preventive step to address the challenge of overbuilding in risky areas before it becomes more serious.

The growing awareness of the threat and any action being taken by individual decision makers is good news for policymakers who recently gathered at the international climate conference COP28 in Dubai. Driving populations out of their homes or discouraging building construction is not a popular strategy and will inspire understandable resistance in communities that for some reason call these places home. But it is this potential reality that has led to more prominent conversations in high-level policy discussions about managed withdrawal from areas at risk from sea level rise, adaptation measures to support it, and climate finance mechanisms such as loss and damage funds. Although this highly sensitive issue is receiving increased attention, it is still a very small portion of the investment and pales in comparison to mitigation efforts. According to the Climate Policy Initiative adaptation finance still accounts for less than 5% of all climate finance in 2023, and less than 2% of that comes from private investment.

It would be vastly better to find a way to incentivize governments, private actors and individual households to make responsible purchasing decisions that will yield long-term benefits. But while more and more studies show that climate change is an increasing factor in decision making, it is not the only factor. For example, families will still base their decision on traditional factors such as price point, proximity to school and work, and the ability to live near family, friends, and a vibrant cultural area. Studies like The First Street Foundation show that comparing two similar homes within a community can make a difference, but someone is unlikely to leave their city based on that risk alone.

What is clear is that climate change is no longer an afterthought, but a conscious factor in household decisions. For policymakers and their efforts to increase risk-informed investments, improve adaptation efforts to protect communities, and reduce climate migration, this is good news.

Source: www.forbes.com