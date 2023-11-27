Why climate change could cost you big bucks – and what to do about it

Climate change costs the United States approximately $150 billion per year. Due to this, the toll is likely to get worse.

Extreme weather events may cause people to migrate, which may increase costs related to transportation, housing, and employment, for example.

Health costs, insurance rates, food prices and property damage are also likely to increase.

Experts said that some steps have to be taken for preparation.

Climate change has been described as a ticking clock time bombThe threats extend beyond ecosystems and biodiversity to major financial impacts on homes and the US economy.

Those financial costs are largely the result of extreme weather events.

The White House released a report last week — the fifth National Climate Assessment, which is released by the federal government every four to five years — warning that heat waves, heavy rains, droughts, hurricanes, floods and wildfires could lead to climate change. Fires are “becoming more frequent and/or severe.” ,” with a “cascade of effects” across all areas of the US.

“This is no longer a problem just for Florida or for Louisiana and New Orleans,” said Andrew Rumbach, senior fellow and co-head of the climate and communities program at the Urban Institute. “More and more people are experiencing these extreme events and they bear all kinds of different costs, both direct and indirect, for those families.”

Here’s what to know, according to Rumbach and David Pogue, hosts of the podcast “Unsung Science” and authors of “How to Prepare for Climate Change: A Practical Guide to Surviving the Chaos.” Both experts were interviewed by CNBC during a recent discussion about climate change and its impact on personal finances.

Weather-related disasters cost the US at least $150 billion a year, according to a White House report, which calls that estimate “conservative.”

The US now experiences a billion-dollar disaster on average every three weeks; Reports say that during the 1980s, this happened every four months.

Economic losses – due to things like water stress, agricultural loss, tourism impacts, falling real estate values, and property and infrastructure damage – are expected to increase.

“Over time, each incremental increase in climate change is increasing the economic costs little by little,” Rumbach said.

The White House report said each additional degree of global warming translates into “increasingly adverse consequences.” For example, a 2°F increase is projected to cause more than double the economic losses caused by a 1°F increase.

The effects of climate change could be “strange and unpredictable,” Pogue said.

“I like the term ‘global warming,’ because warming is only one part of it,” he said.

For example, more than 3 million U.S. adults reported being displaced from their home due to an extreme weather event within the past year, Rumbach said, citing data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

In other words, according to the Urban Institute report, 1 in 70 adults was displaced due to events like storms, floods and fires. Many of them were away from their homes for less than a month, but others were away for at least six months.

Rumbach said that even in the absence of property damage, evacuations lead to transportation costs, hotel costs and time away from work, which can lead to disrupted wages and workplace benefits.

“All those costs really add up,” he said.

Moreover, for each additional “hot day” per year, especially in Western states, the prevalence of workplace injuries increases by 5% to 15%, Rumbach said, citing peer-reviewed scientific analyses. The additional emergency room cost is $10,000 per 100,000 people, especially for the elderly, he said.

Moreover, for every 1% decline in crop yields, an estimated 0.1% of the population migrates — a significant impact for both the places losing people and those gaining them, Rumbach said.

Experts say a decline in agricultural production could lead to higher food prices and more property damage is likely to push up insurance rates.

Americans may often hear about ways to reduce their carbon footprint. But they can also take some steps to deal with the worsening effects of climate change.

“Governments and corporations have been adapting for a long time: that’s why they build sea walls, and Starbucks is finding new mountains to grow coffee on,” Pogue said. “But no one ever talks about that little guy.”

The first thing to do, Pogue said: Look at your homeowner’s or renters’ insurance policy.

“You probably bought it years ago, trying to make it as cheap as possible,” he said. “But things have changed, and I think a lot of people are stunned to learn that homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover flooding. That’s simply not the case.”

Rumbach said people with renters or homeowners insurance should make sure they are not underinsured.

Potential home buyers can consult the tool to choose homes in areas with low climate risk, he said. For example, Redfin offers climate risk assessments based on geography, he said.

Pogue said there are also potential ways for investors to grow their investment portfolios and have a positive impact on the environment.

Supporting a “green” industry or company is “really helping everyone,” he said.

For example, investing extensively in solar and wind companies might not be the best approach — these are commodities that are becoming increasingly cheap, Pogue said.

Instead, it could include investments in utility companies that get all their electricity from renewable energy sources, Pogue said. Thirty-eight states now have mandates to get a certain amount of electricity from renewable energy, he said.

Investing in the electric-vehicle revolution could include buying companies that produce electric car batteries or that mine lithium, a key ingredient in electric car batteries, he said.

