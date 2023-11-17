Why Cathie Wood is Bullish on Solana?

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, has recently been vocal about Solana, which has been experiencing a huge price rally recently.

In his comments earlier this week, Wood praised the blockchain protocol for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness, especially compared to Ethereum.

“Solana is doing really well. If you look at Ethereum it was faster and cheaper than Bitcoin at the time. Solana is faster and more cost-effective than Ethereum”, he said during an interview. cnbc “Squawk Box” on Tuesdays.

The day after his comments Solana saw a 15% surge in price, with the price of Solana’s SOL token increasing its monthly growth to nearly 200% and eyeing a $100 target. According to CoinGecko, since he made his comments on Tuesday, SOL has gained another $10 and at the time of writing it is trading at $62.

Wood’s sentiments this week echo his previous comments as it is not the first time he has praised Solana.

On November 1, in another CNBC interview, Wood highlighted Solana’s efficiency and hinted at its potential to outperform Ethereum in terms of both speed and cost-effectiveness.

Cathie Wood has long been a fan of Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market – but she has often expressed her frustration with the US regulatory environment.

He has criticized the SEC for its delay in approving a Bitcoin ETF, suggesting that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s political ambitions may have influenced the hesitation. He has also defended the decentralized and transparent nature of Bitcoin against concerns over market manipulation.

Despite regulatory hurdles, she remains optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies, estimating that the market could grow to $25 trillion by 2030, with institutional adoption fueling this growth.

Editor’s note: This article was written with the help of AI. Edited and fact-checked by Stacey Elliott.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co