Why Cardano (ADA) is a top altcoin pick in the next bull run

Dan Gambardello, founder of Crypto Capital Ventures, has laid out a bullish story for Cardano heading into its next bull run. Based on their analysis, the crypto token has the potential to be one of the best performing coins during that period.

History may repeat itself for Cardano

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Gambardello noted how Cardano was currently in the same technical area it was in over the past two market cycles before the Bitcoin halving. He further added that on those two occasions, ADA managed to outperform expectations and achieved a new all-time high (ATH) in the process.

Specifically, ADA is said to have seen a 3% gain on its way to its current ATH of $2700 following the 2020 Bitcoin halving. Gambardello believes that despite ADA being well below its ATH, this time will be no different. Although he tried to be cautious with his price predictions, he predicted Cardano to reach $1800 with a 10% gain in the next bullish phase.

Interestingly, this is not the crypto analyst’s most optimistic prediction yet. He once said that ADA could rise to $400 at a market capitalization of $11 billion. Then, he hinted that ADA could enjoy a similar run as ETH did in the previous bull run due to its DeFi functionalities.

This time, he once again compared ADA and ETH, noting that ADA reaching a market capitalization of $350 billion in the next bullish period is still significantly lower than the market capitalization of ETH in the previous bullish period.

ADA Price $0.54 | Source: ADAUSD on tradingview.com

Bitcoin halving is the key to unlocking the next bullish trend

Before now, Gambardello had hinted that the Bitcoin halving is going to kickstart the next bull market. In his recent video, he once again suggested that the next bull run was set to begin after the halving in April, noting how bull cycles always follow this event. He further highlighted how the Bitcoin chart is indicating that the next bull run is imminent.

According to the crypto analyst, “a simple zoom out on the Bitcoin chart” shows there is a lot more to it. Altcoins were not left behind, as Gambardello also claimed that the charts of altcoins like ADA and ETH suggested that something was getting ready to happen, meaning a big rally was on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Gambardello was bullish on the crypto market not only from a technical analysis perspective. He pointed to fundamentals such as recent developments around the Spot Bitcoin ETF, which shows growing demand for the leading crypto token, Bitcoin.

Featured image from CryptoNewsZ, chart from Tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com