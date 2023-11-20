Why can’t stock-market investors take a nap during Thanksgiving week?

Published: November 20, 2023 at 11:35 am ET

Self-induced turkey comas may be the order of the day on Thanksgiving, but active stock-market investors and traders may forget to sleep during the entire holiday week.

The holiday-shortened Thanksgiving week is barely different from a normal trading week in terms of the average weekly move for the S&P 500 SPX. This probably doesn’t mean much to the average individual investor, but it could have implications for professionals.

Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at Morgan Stanley’s E-Trade, said in email comments. “You should think again.” ,

He said that since 1950, large-cap benchmarks have seen an average gain of plus or minus 1.5% during Thanksgiving week, which is roughly equivalent to the 1.6% average for any five-day period.

US markets will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, while stocks and bonds will see only partial trading on Friday. The table below from Dow Jones Market Data breaks down holiday-week performance since 1950, based on an average 0.7% gain since 1950.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA and Nasdaq Composite COMP each posted wins for the third straight week on Friday. The S&P 500 has risen 9.6% over the past three weeks, its biggest three-week percentage gain since June 2020, according to Dow Jones Markets data.

Source: www.marketwatch.com