Why can’t interest rate cuts save embattled Sunak?

Hugh Pill, the top Bank of England official, did something unusual last week. As central bankers in the world’s biggest economies cautiously insisted they could still raise interest rates, the pill went against the flow. He became the first policymaker in the UK to suggest they could soon fall.

Traders who had long been speculating when this moment would come immediately caught hold of the comments.

They largely ignored subsequent comments from his boss Andrew Bailey, in whom he protested that “it is really too early to be talking about cutting rates”.

Even as Bailey tries to put the genie back in the bottle, the market has stepped up bets on interest rates being cut from the 15-year high of 5.25 per cent to 4.75 per cent by September next year.

Yields on two-year gilts, which are highly sensitive to borrowing costs, also remain lower than at the start of the week and close to levels seen in June.

For Rishi Sunak, who will soon lead the Conservatives into the party’s most challenging election in decades, the prospect of weaker price pressures and lower interest rates offers a glimmer of hope.

This is because inflation is expected to fall well below 5 percent next week when October data comes out, down from 6.7 percent last month. This will help Sunak fulfill his promise to halve inflation by the end of the year.

“Talk of interest rates falling is not something you’ll hear very often from central bankers at the moment,” says Philip Shaw, chief UK economist at Investec. He says Pill’s unexpected comments were a “crack in the message”.

Policymakers in the UK and abroad have been careful to emphasize that rates will remain “high for a long time”, even though the Bank of England, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have halted rises.

But history shows that once the final rate is reached, even if central bankers talk, they rarely move for long. According to research from Deutsche Bank, over the past 100 years in the UK, the average gap from the last interest rate rise to the first cut has been four months.

The Bank of England last raised interest rates in August to 5.25 percent, its 14th consecutive increase since December 2021. Its policymakers then warned that borrowing costs could remain above 5 percent until 2026.

In contrast, Pill said during a Q&A with the public on Monday that market expectations of a rate cut by the middle of next year were not “unreasonable.”

Two days later he struck a more cautious tone, but also said that no further interest rate hikes would be needed, whereas Bailey had said a week earlier that he was keeping a close eye on signs that another hike might be needed. Is.

“Even if the Bank of England thinks it may need to cut from the second quarter of next year, it probably doesn’t want the market to find out until the end of the first quarter – once we get inflation probably at 3 percent.” Will go,” says Kallum Pickering from Berenberg.

This type of forward guidance is itself a way for central bankers to control inflation, as mortgage rates are influenced by how markets interpret such signals.

However, some economists have warned that Pill’s comments could backfire.

“It’s a little premature to declare at this stage because we’re not there yet,” says KPMG’s Yael Selfin.

“We may get there by the summer but the last thing you want at this stage is premature easing of monetary conditions because you still want relatively tight monetary policy. Otherwise, you’ll have to start raising rates again.”

Pickering is betting on rates falling by as much as – cover your eyes if you’ve just renegotiated your mortgage – 1.25 percentage points over the next year.

Although this is higher than most economists expect, a rate cut next year is widely predicted.

The market is currently close to a price cut by August and there is full expectation of a cut in September.

“They won’t cut quickly,” says former rate-setter Michael Saunders. But he adds: “If the economy is flat, even if wage growth is still above the sustained pace of target, they will be “Wage growth will likely slow further.”

Saunders was on the bank’s monetary policy committee until last summer and is now an adviser at Oxford Economics.

He is expecting two rate cuts – one in the summer and the other late next year.

He says the Bank of England wants headline inflation to fall comfortably, wage growth to moderate and the economy to weaken to ease the brakes.

Summer wages, including bonuses, are rising at a record pace of more than 8 percent.

Growth has begun to falter under the burden of interest rates at their highest levels since early 2008, however, the economy has stabilized in the three months to September.

Sunak is expected to call an election in the autumn next year, leaving him fighting for his political survival as Labor leads the polls by 24 percentage points.

He also faces the additional challenge that his party has lost its reputation for economic competence after a scandalous mini-budget, with voters saying Labor would be best at handling the economy.

“Generally, an improving economy, falling inflation and falling interest rates help the government in an election campaign and we are expecting all these things to happen at the time of elections next year. The question is, will this help the Conservatives enough to defeat Labor in the election by a 20-point margin?” Shaw says.

Borrowing costs are particularly significant in blue wall seats, where the concentration of mortgage holders is highest.

These are areas, particularly in the south of England, where there are educated voters who often commute to London for professional jobs and where the Conservatives have suffered painful by-election defeats.

Many borrowers are still anxiously awaiting the possibility of repaying their mortgages at much higher rates. The market’s falling expectations about interest rates will soften the blow a bit, but it will still be a bitter pill to swallow for those in deals of 1pc or 2pc.

Shaw says that while a rate cut ahead of the election is unlikely to provide a huge boost to the economy, “it’s still a help”.

“You still get the positive psychological effect of the bank rate being low on spending,” says Shaw.

Another factor in Sunak’s favor will be that wages are rising faster than inflation and are expected to be so for some time, meaning households are gaining some spending power.

Pickering says whether Sunak can get a much-needed boost from falling borrowing costs will largely depend on why they are going down.

“If we have to cut interest rates because we will be stuck in a recession in the winter, then no. If we cut interest rates because the supply side of the economy seems to be improving and inflation is falling faster than expected and hence the economy is a little stronger, then yes,” he says.

Saunders expects they will come down for the wrong reasons, meaning any help for Sunak will be limited.

“This will happen because the economy is flat. It’s touch and go whether it goes into recession. Unemployment is likely to increase. We have already seen from recent data that mortgage outstanding balances are increasing. They will probably rise even higher. Bankruptcies will increase. In other words, it’s going to be a very dire economic scenario,” he says.

Yet any small sign of things improving will be welcome for Sunak as he struggles to restore the party’s fiscally viable image. Going to the polls at a time when real incomes are rising and mortgages are gradually becoming cheaper can only be helpful and help close the gap.

But it may be too late for any Tory leader and he may have no good news.

“I think the most likely outcome, although it is certainly not guaranteed, is that Labor wins and they inherit an economy with falling interest rates, low inflation, falling deficits and improving real GDP growth rates ,” says Pickering.

