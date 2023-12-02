Why can there be losses in these stocks even if the market is rising?

“Short sellers play an important role in keeping stocks from becoming overvalued. ,

Some stocks are likely to decline in the coming months, even if the overall market rises.

According to a study published this summer review of financial studiesThese weak stocks are the ones that are hardest to borrow and then sell at a low price.

The study, titled “Dynamics of Disagreement,” was conducted by three finance professors: Kent Daniel of Columbia Business School, Alexander Kloss of Kiel University, Germany, and Simon Rotke of the University of Amsterdam. (Daniel used to be co-chief investment officer of Goldman Sachs.)

The professors’ theory is that short sellers play an important role in keeping stocks from becoming overvalued. When something goes in the way of short sellers – such as when it is difficult to find shares to borrow in the stock-lending market, or when the cost of such borrowing is prohibitively high – the shares in question move at higher valuations. Will do business. Other stocks that are relatively easy to sell short.

The professors analyzed hard-to-short stocks over several years through 2020, and found that they significantly underperformed the market. Since his study first began to circulate in academic circles, I have devoted four columns to his research, in each of which I published a list of hard-to-short stocks that his research predicted. that they were most vulnerable to falls. The table below presents the results, which can be considered an out-of-sample test of the professors’ findings.

Publication date of column Average returns over the next 12 months – or for the bottom two lines, annual returns through November 29, 2023 Comparable Total Returns of the S&P 500 By what extent does the stock underperform the S&P 500 (in percentage points) August 18, 2021 -16.6% -1.2% 14.4 June 15, 2022 -22.0% 18.7% 40.7 December 26, 2022 -7.4% 21.8% 29.2 June 20, 2023 -20.1% 10.1% 30.2

The table at the end of this column applies the Professor’s methodology to stocks in the S&P 1500 index. You’ll notice that the table is divided into two groups: “constrained winners” and “constrained losers.” Both groups include stocks that, according to the professors’ methodology, are currently relatively difficult to sell short – in other words, constrained.

The “Constrained Winners” group includes those who had the best returns in the previous year, while the “Constrained Losers” group includes those who had the worst returns in the previous year.

Stocks in each group are likely to underperform the market in the coming year, although for different reasons. In the case of “constrained winners,” stocks become overbought on good news due to a lack of short sellers, Daniel explained in an interview. In contrast, with “restricted losers”, the stock reacts less to bad news due to the relative lack of short sellers.

Should You Short Hard-to-Short Stocks?

One clear implication of this research is that you should avoid stocks that are “obstructed winners” or “obstructed losers.” Another would be to sell the stock short – despite the relative difficulty of doing so.

Is that a good idea? It depends on a lot of different factors, Daniel said. Your desire to persist with short selling during a possible intermediate period in which the price of shares rises – for example, during a short squeeze. These price runups will require you to deposit more money as collateral with your broker, and this requirement may become unmanageable if the runup is large enough. As John Maynard Keynes famously reminded investors a century ago, the market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.

Another factor is how much you have to pay to borrow in order to short sell shares in the share-lending market. The higher borrowing costs will eliminate the theoretical profit you would otherwise make by selling those shares short.

In practice this may not be a particularly big problem. Daniel calculated last year’s borrowing costs for those “bounded winner” stocks on my list from a year ago, and found that they averaged 61 basis points. Since these stocks have lagged the market by about 30 percentage points, the cost of borrowing does not come close to overcoming the theoretical profit of selling them short.

Are there any other catches? Daniel believes there is always a risk that as more people on Wall Street discover the value of his research, too many investors will begin shorting these stocks and thus “kill the goose that lays the golden egg.” Will put it.” Of course, this is a concern for any market-beating strategy. But, at the moment, as is clear from the data, there does not seem to be any decrease in its effectiveness.

forced winner company/ticker Market Cap ($Billions) 12 month return Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) 15.33 214.4% Dorian LPG Limited (LPG) 1.69 149.4% HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) 0.72 133.9% Sotera Health Company (SHC) 3.84 70.5% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) 2.67 89.7% R1 RCM Inc (RCM) 4.49 29.8% Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) 11.72 47.7% Core & Main, Inc. Class A (CNM) 5.96 68.2% Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) 27.14 76.7% Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) 3.66 67.9% United States Steel Corporation (X) 7.94 39.2% Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 3.11 30.1% helpless losers company/ticker Market Cap ($Billions) 12 month return Moderna, Inc. (mRNA) 30.13 -54.4% 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) 0.71 -42.3% Agility, Inc. (AGTI) 1.08 -48.1% AdaptHealth Corporation (AHCO) 1.21 -58.5% Cytec Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) 0.93 -43.3% Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) 1.72 -48.8% Veer Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) 1.32 -64.0% Digital Turbine, Inc. (apps) 0.50 -71.0% Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) 13.79 -66.7% Lumen Technologies, Inc. (lumn) 1.36 -75.3% Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) 0.40 -79.0% SunPower Corporation (SPWR) 0.75 -81.6%

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee for audits. can be reached [email protected]

