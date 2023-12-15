Why BONK is rising, price jumped by 124% today – know the full details here

The announcement by crypto exchange Coinbase regarding its decision to list the cryptocurrency has caused the price of BONK to increase by a significant 98% in the last 24 hours.

This comes after BONK reached an all-time high of $0.000029 today, as bullish investors capitalized on strong positive market sentiment and major exchange listings.

BONK marks solid numbers

The Solana-based meme coin has experienced an impressive growth of 750% in the last 30 days, marking a significant milestone in its upward trajectory.

BONK exploded 98% in the last 24 hours. Source: Coingeco

The recent addition of BONK on Binance has also played an important role in increasing its price. Binance intends to include Memecoin as a crypto asset that can be borrowed on its segregated margin program starting on December 17th.

Additionally, Coinone, a South Korea-based cryptocurrency exchange, recently said it would be adding BONK to its platform. The BONK/KRW pair will be available for trading, with deposits starting at 10:00am (KST) on December 14 and spot trading opening at 5:00pm (KST) the same day.

All these listings are proving beneficial for the price of Meme Coin.

BONK 30-Day Price Action. Source: Coingeco

Since its launch in December 2022, the price of BONK has increased dramatically; It has increased by 7,000% since September 2023, making it the third-largest meme coin behind Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Following its launch, Bonk gained popularity within the Solana ecosystem by serving as a payment method for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and finding a variety of applications.

This meme coin is no joke

Since October, the coin has grown rapidly despite its initial debut as a parody token due to the high level of interest in the Solana ecosystem.

With 61 trillion BONK in circulation, the coin’s market capitalization currently stands at $931,186, representing a significant increase of 66.60% over the past seven days.

BONKUSD is currently trading at $0.0000261942 area. Chart: tradingview.com

Given the significant impact the Solana ecosystem has had on BONK’s ascent, this ranks it as the 70th largest cryptocurrency.

In related news, BONK has shared BONKBot, a new software that makes Bitcoin trading easier on popular chat apps like Telegram and social media.

With this move, BONK hopes to improve user participation and accessibility in the cryptocurrency trading community.

Source: Coincodex

Meanwhile, with the cryptocurrency market predicted to boom by 2024, BONK will be able to effectively expand its audience. As the community expands, the price of BONK may eventually reach $0.00095.

On the other hand, there is a high chance that the BONK meme currency will see a decline during a liquidity crunch or market-wide selloff. In case of an extremely sharp crash, bears may recapture the $0.000010 mark.

Featured image from Shutterstock

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com