Why BlackRock’s Rick Ryder says investors ‘underestimate’ active fixed income ETFs

Rick Ryder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer of fixed income, said investors underestimate actively managed fixed income exchange-traded funds.

He told CNBC’s “ETF Edge” this week that one of his firm’s newest fixed income funds, the BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC), has outperformed its competitors because its allocation is based on the current market opportunity.

“The beauty of this active ETF is that we can move around and take advantage of where the opportunity is,” said Ryder, who manages about $2.6 trillion in fixed income assets. “I think people underestimate active ETFs in fixed income.”

BINC has gained 0.28% since its May 23 debut as of Friday’s close. The benchmark iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) declined 3.89% and the iShares iBoxx$ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) declined 0.16% during the same period.

According to BlackRock’s website, the fund’s largest allocation is currently in non-US credit, making up about 22% of the ETF. US high yield credit accounts for about 17%, followed by US investment grade credit at about 14% of the total allocation. About 30% of the fund’s holdings originate outside the US

According to Ryder, BINC has benefited from opportunities created overseas by the strong dollar.

“This is the other side of a European or Japanese investor. You can’t buy US assets because the cost of defending your currency is too expensive, but as a dollar investor, this is unpredictable,” he said.

The fund has taken advantage of emerging market fixed income opportunities in Brazil and Mexico, but Ryder said Europe comprises a “much larger” portion of the fund’s allocation given the attractive currency swap rates.

“What we do is we convert things like European investment grade credit into dollars. You get 6.5% for two years [notes]Good quality investment grade companies,” he said.

Ryder highlighted the benefits of active management in not only finding opportunities, but also avoiding weaknesses.

“The secret about fixed income is that if you can create a higher yield than the index in your portfolio and take out the things you don’t want to hold, you can make 50 to 75 basis points per year. … get higher yield on the index and manage its volatility aggressively.”

