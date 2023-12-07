Why Bitcoin's Staggering 260% YTD Rise May Be Just the Beginning

Bitcoin price gains slowed after a week of breaking key resistance levels. Although the rally is likely in its early stages, BTC is preparing to see more gains in the coming months.

At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading at $43,300, recapturing levels seen before falling to its yearly low in 2022. In the weekly chart, BTC recorded a rally of 15%, Ethereum is following the trend while other altcoins lagged behind the two most prominent cryptocurrencies.

Spot Bitcoin jumps 15% in December, eyes potential SEC approval

The crypto market has seen another notable surge in Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 15% in the first week of December alone. This increase takes BTC’s year-to-date (YTD) gain to 260%, according to the latest market update from QCP Capital.

This rapid growth is primarily due to the anticipation surrounding the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

On December 1, the SEC announced that January 5, 2024 would be the deadline for rebuttal comments. This deadline sets the stage for possible approval in the next week.

Although QCP Capital humorously notes that the significance of the 15th anniversary of Bitcoin’s genesis block on January 3, 2024 may be lost on the SEC, “the market has certainly taken notice.”

As Bitcoin nears the $45,000 mark ahead of the expected announcement, investors are considering how much of this news has already been priced in. The period following ETF approval will be important, as the actual impact depends on the actual inflows into the ETF in its initial trading weeks. If expectations do not match reality, a ‘selling the news’ phenomenon is possible next year.

Asian buyers will re-enter the market, when will Altcoin season arrive?

The December 1 announcement also sparked renewed interest from Asian buyers, who had been less active in the past month. Notably, most of the recent spot gains have occurred during US trading hours as investors in the country are taking positions in preparation for the SEC announcement.

As the market prepares for the launch of spot ETFs, investors will have no shortage of options. With 13 applications for spot ETFs and several more applications for leveraged and options-based ETFs in the pipeline, the traditional finance ecosystem around BTC (and soon ETH) is poised for significant expansion.

QCP Capital estimates that in a market with low costs and limited spreads, similar to other markets such as gold, structured products could emerge as a key asset class to generate alpha. The Trading Desk noted:

This means that should BTC top the charts on launch day, it won’t stop the boom in the traditional finance ecosystem around BTC and soon ETH – which we’ve been writing about for years.

A report from the co-founders of Glassnode indicates that the altcoin sector is already trying to catch up to the current BTC price action. The current pullback may provide an opportunity for smaller coins waiting to profit from the bullish momentum.

How long will altcoins lag before making their move? 📈 The Bitcoin narrative continues to steer the ship, but a closer look reveals that the total altcoin market cap is playing catch-up. With Ethereum and BTC leading the way, we are potentially on the brink of… pic.twitter.com/KC1QdWmnlE – 𝗡𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰 (@Negentropic_) 7 December 2023

Cover image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview

source: www.newsbtc.com